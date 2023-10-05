Bajaj Finance Partners with TATA AIG General Insurance to offer Car Insurance Policies

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Bajaj Finance has partnered with leading insurers to provide motor insurance plans, through their platform Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall new addition to the list of partners is TATA AIG General Insurance. Customers can now buy TATA AIG car insurance policies through a fully digital, seamless experience offered through the Bajaj Finance insurance platform.

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture between the TATA Group and the American International Group (AIG), is one of the providers of motor insurance policies in India. With a legacy of over 150 years and the trust of TATA, TATA AIG have been serving their customers successfully for over 20 years.

TATA AIG's motor insurance policies cover the following risks:

- LOSS OF OR DAMAGE TO THE VEHICLE INSURED' : The Company will indemnify the Insured against loss or damage to the vehicle insured.

- Damages due to natural disasters: A comprehensive or own damage policy will offer against damages caused to the vehicle due to flood, earthquake, snowfall, cyclone, etc.

- Damages due to man-made calamities and fire: Get coverage against damages caused by riots, terrorist attacks, strikes. Additionally, get coverage from damages due to fire, self-ignition or explosions.

- Accidental damages: A comprehensive or own damage policy will cover your vehicle against extensive repair costs resulting from accidents.

- Transit damages: While transporting your vehicles from one location to another, any damages incurred during transit are covered by TATA AIG's comprehensive motor insurance policies.

- Burgalary or Theft: The Company will indemnify the Insured against loss or damage to the vehicle insured such as by burglary, housebreaking or theft.

- Personal accident cover for ownerdriver: This cover provides financial support up to Rs. 15 lakh in case of an accident resulting in permanent total disability, major injuries or death of the owner/driver.

- Third-party liabilities: Apart from damages to your own vehicle, get a coverage for third-party liabilities. In case of damages caused to third-party property or bodily injures or death of third party.

Apart from the above features, TATA AIG motor insurance policies also come with a range of add-on covers for enhanced protection. Get coverage for Depreciation Re-imbursement, Daily Allowance, No Claim Bonus Protection Cover, Return to Invoice, No Claim Bonus Protection Cover, Loss of Personal belongings, Emergency Transport & hotel expenses, Key Replacement, Engine Secure, Tyre Secure, Consumable Expenses, Road Side Assistance-Add-on cover under, Auto Secure - Private Car Package Policy, Additional Third Party Property Damage Cover, Emergency Medical Expenses, Additional Towing Charges.

Key benefits of TATA AIG motor insurance plans?

Here are some of the key benefits of motor insurance policies of TATA AIG:

- TATA AIG offers the promise of commitment, trust, integrity, and customer service.

- A wide network of 6,500+ garages offering cashless claim facility and quality services.

Why buy motor insurance through Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall?

Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall offers a hassle-free insurance buying process through an all-digital and seamless customer experience journey. This enables you to buy insurance instantly without any paperwork. The buying process is simple, transparent, and secure.

Partnering with leading insurance companies in India, customers can compare and choose from various car insurance policies on Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall and purchase their preferred plan in just a few clicks.

