Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit interest rate up to 30 bps| Earn higher returns with special tenure

Following the recent repo rate change, Bajaj Finance has good news for all investors looking to invest their money in safe and secure investment options. Interest rates on Fixed Deposits have been boosted by up to 30 basis points, allowing all investors to obtain higher returns. The have been revised for multiple tenures, and you can earn up to 7.75 per cent p.a. with a minimum deposit of Rs 15,000.

The FD interest rate has been raised for all categories of investors and tenures, resulting in faster investment growth. Any deposits made on or after October 7, 2022, will be subject to the increased interest rate. Here is an insight into the rate change on each tenure.

FD rates for customers below 60 years of age (w.e.f October 07, 2022)

All customers below 60 years can start investing with just Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 Crore and earn higher returns. For a tenure of 15 months, the interest has increased from 6.55 per cent p.a. to 6.70 per cent p.a.; for a tenure of 33 months, the interest rates have risen from 7.15 per cent p.a. to 7.35 per cent p.a. The new interest rates are as follows:

FD rates for senior citizens (w.e.f 07 Oct, 2022)

All senior citizens can start investing with just Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 Crore and earn higher returns. For a tenure of 15 months, the interest has increased from 6.80 per cent p.a. to 6.95 per cent p.a., and for a tenure of 30 months, the interest rates have risen from 7.30 per cent p.a. to 7.60 per cent p.a. The new interest rates are as follows:

Bajaj Finance's online Fixed Deposit can effectively insulate your portfolio from risks while steadily increasing your money. Get a jump on the upcoming fiscal year by booking a from the comfort of your home!

Start small monthly investments

In addition to fixed deposits, Bajaj Finance provides the industry's first monthly savings option, the Systematic Deposit Plan. Beginning investments start at a little Rs. 5,000 each month. The revised interest rates are also applicable to Systematic Deposit Plan.

End-to-end online

The online Fixed Deposits from Bajaj Finance allow you to say goodbye to lengthy lines at a branch. By completing a quick and simple FD online application from a laptop or handheld device, one can start investing in a fixed deposit from the comfort of their own home. The entire process can be completed virtually, including submitting the required paperwork and making the deposit.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

