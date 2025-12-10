Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Jump After Hitting All-Time Low; Experts Predict 30% Gain for Long-Term Investors

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance witnessed a 1% jump today after the stock reached a new 52-week low, closing of Rs.92.15 yesterday. Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance have halved from their post-listing high of ₹188.5, to which the stock had surged to within a few days of listing. The stock fell to a 52-week low of ₹93, after its promoter Bajaj Finance sold stake in the company. The stock has fallen 26 per cent in 2025 so far, but has received a 'Buy' rating from ICICI Securities and a target of Rs 125, hinting at 30 per cent potential upside over the prevailing price. Some market experts recommend accumulating the stock at current levels or on declines with a long-term investment horizon. Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the Reserve Bank's repo rate cut is expected to support margins for housing finance companies, including Bajaj Housing, and advised investors to accumulate the stock at current or lower levels. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said investors can hold their positions and consider adding the stock in the Rs 93–95 range, with a target price of Rs 120 and a stop loss at Rs 90.

It cited Bajaj Housing's strategic focus on optimising asset under management (AUM) mix by 2-3 per cent to enhance profitability and said the full mortgage product stack to ensure growth sustainability. Bajaj Housing it said has demonstrated its dominance in mortgage segment since its entry into the business in FY18, evident in a steady increase in the market share, with its AUM growing 23 per cent from FY23-25, much ahead of banks and its peer HFCs. It sees the home loan market to grow at 14-16 per cent CAGR until FY28. The domestic brokerage said Bajaj Housing's focus remains on outpacing industry growth of 14-16 per cent compounded annually till FY28, on account of operating efficiency and credit quality. Bajaj Housing, ICICI Securities said, expects operating expenses (opex) to net total income (NTI) to moderate to 14-15 per cent over the medium term from the current level of 20 per cent.

Recent quarterly results have been positive for four consecutive quarters, with net sales reaching a quarterly high of Rs.2,754.85 crore. Operating profit to interest ratio stands at 1.51 times, indicating the company’s ability to cover interest expenses comfortably. The profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes (PBDIT) for the quarter was Rs.2,502.17 crore, marking a quarterly peak. On the technical front, the stock was trading below its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 53.89. An RSI below 30 indicates oversold conditions, while a reading above 70 indicates overbought levels. Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank.