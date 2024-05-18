Bajaj Markets: Empowering Students with Education Loans

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Bajaj Markets helps students fulfil their academic aspirations by facilitating access to education loans of up to Rs. 60 Lakhs. This ensures that financial constraints do not hinder the academic ambitions of talented individuals in India.

The education loans available on Bajaj Markets come with attractive features and benefits. These include:

* High loan amount of up to Rs. 60 Lakhs

* Low interest rates starting from 11.50% p.a.

* Up to 100% funding for tuition fees and other expenses

* Available for domestic and international degrees

* Flexible tenure of up to 15 years

* Choice from leading education loan providers like Propelld and InCred Finance

* Zero prepayment charges

Getting an education loan on Bajaj Markets comes with its set of advantages. These include:

* Rapid Processing: Applications are reviewed and verified within minutes through an online process, ensuring quick responses

* Quick Disbursal: If approved, the loan amount can be credited to the bank account without delay, facilitating timely access to funds

* Minimal Documentation: The digital documentation process simplifies the application process, making it convenient for students

* No Hidden Charges: Bajaj Markets guarantees zero hidden charges and complete transparency, providing peace of mind to borrowers

Applying for an education loan on Bajaj Markets is a simple and convenient process. The 100% digital application process and minimal documentation requirements make it easy to apply for a loan in minutes.

For students who recently cleared their class 12th examination, education loans can be a viable option. One can opt for their desired course in some of the leading educational institutes of India, without worrying about the tuition fee. They can even pursue an international degree and pay for the study material, course fees, and other expenses with the loan amount.

One can also check other financial products and services available on the platform. Individuals can apply for a loan, credit card, or investment options conveniently, through the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

