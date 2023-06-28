Bajaj Markets Welcomes New Health Insurance Partner - Niva Bupa to Offer Pocket-Friendly Plans

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has now joined hands with Niva Bupa, a leading health insurance provider with over 1 crore happy customers and 10,000+ network hospitals. Niva Bupa Health Plus is now available on Bajaj Markets.

The plan offers a sum insured of Rs. 1 Lakh, at a premium of just Rs. 999 (including GST) for a policy tenure of 1 year. This is an affordable plan and Individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 are eligible for it.

A good health insurance plan is crucial for both mental and physical wellbeing. It can help the policyholder seek the medical attention they need without having to worry about their finances.

Here are some of the key benefits of the Niva Bupa Health Plus plan:

- Coverage for in-patient and day care procedures

- Coverage for pre and post hospitalisation

- Coverage for organ transplant procedures

- Coverage for emergency ambulance services

Policyholders can stay protected in the wake of any unforeseen emergency with the Health Plus plan. Alternatively, Bajaj Markets also offers a wide range of health insurance plans for every need. One can easily find the right insurance plan for themselves on this platform.

