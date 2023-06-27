Bakri Eid: Indian stock markets holiday on Thursday instead of Wednesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Bakri Eid (Id-Ul-Zuha), instead of the earlier scheduled holiday for Wednesday.

The National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange put out circulars in line with the Maharashtra government's notification released on Monday regarding the change in the Eid holiday.

Indian stock markets will remain closed next on August 15 for Independence Day celebrations.

"The Government of Maharashtra has declared June 29, 2023, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on June 28, 2023, declared earlier has been cancelled," RBI said in a statement.

"Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023. Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023, will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., June 30, 2023."

