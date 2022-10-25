Banaras film grand pre-release event held in Hubli, Karnataka

Zaid Khan & Sonal Monteiro starrer much awaited Pan India film Banaras pre-release event was held in Hubli, Karnataka.

Banaras is written and directed by Bell Bottom fame Jayatheertha.

The grand pre-release event held on Saturday at Railway Sports Ground premises in Hubli with a mammoth 100 x 125 Feet stage set-up witnessed participation from 3 lakhs of film enthusiasts.

Kannada Film Super Star Darshan, Megastars Vinod Prabhakar, Prem Kumar, V. Nagendra Prasad, director Jayatheertha, along with many others, were present at the event.

Super Star Darshan said, "Zaid has shown me the movie. Initially, I thought he was a rich father's son who was not talented; but after watching the film, I was surprised. He has really acted well. The whole film, with its story, direction and acting, is outstanding."

"The film will definitely be a huge success," he added.

Speaking to the media, Zaid Khan said, "Today is a very big day in my life; two of my life's biggest forces are present with me right here. Darshan, who is like my elder brother and my father, are here. I promise dad on this platform that I will never do something that will demean him. I am standing here today because of my father. Also, Darshan has been supporting me since the beginning."

Talking about Banaras film, he added, "The film has many special features. I worked very hard on this film. Jayatheertha has made a wonderful film. The film is releasing across the country on November 4, and I hope that the film will win the hearts of the people."

Banaras is releasing Pan India in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Produced by Tilak Raj Ballal, the film also has Sujay Shastri, Devraj, Achyuth Kumar, Sapna Raj, and Barkat Ali in prominent roles. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music.

Banaras will release on November 4th in more than 1200 theatres.

