Bank fraud case: CBI registers case against Pune-based KJ Infrastructure Projects

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Pune-based builder KJ Infrastructure Projects India Pvt Ltd and its directors, among others, in an alleged about Rs 92 crore bank fraud case.

It has named directors Kalyan J Jadhav, Kalyan Eknath Kakade, Santosh Sambhaji Dhumal and Amol Maruti Paigude, another company Wing Infrastructure Engineering Pvt Ltd, and one individual Vinod Kalyan Jadhav as accused in the case.

The CBI said it registered a case on a complaint from Union Bank of India, Pune against the private company.

It was alleged that said borrower company and its promoters availed credit facilities from Union Bank of India on the basis of "manipulated stocks-book debts statements, financial statements with inflated figures / over stating sales, income and profit in order to draw a higher volume of amounts from the bank."

CBI noted an alleged loss to the tune of Rs 91.92 crore (approximately) was caused to the Union Bank of India.

Searches were conducted at various places in and around the Pune district, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents, hard disks, and electronic gadgets from the premises of the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor