Bank of Maharashtra former CEO AS Rajeev assumes charge as Vigilance Commissioner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: Bank of Maharashtra former CEO AS Rajeev took charge as a vigilance commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission on 11-March-2024. Rajeev is a career banker with over 38 years of experience in four banks - Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. He was CEO of the Bank of Maharashtra for the last five years. It was during his tenure the bank emerged out of the RBI's restrictive prompt corrective action.

The Hon'ble President of India vide warrant dated 9th February 2024 and by virtue of the power vested under Section 4 (1) of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 has appointed Shri AS Rajeev as Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Vigilance Commission.

