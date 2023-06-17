Bank of Maharashtra organises customer connect and outreach program in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Bank of Maharashtra, a premier public sector bank in the country, organised a customer connect and outreach program at Andheri, Mumbai on 16th June, 2023. Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra attended the event. Manoj Kare, General Manager & Zonal Manager, Mumbai South Zone; Pradeep Mishra, Zonal Manager, Mumbai North; Rajkishore Ranjit, Zonal Manager, Thane, Sandeep Chourasiya Zonal Manager Navi Mumbai along with the Branch Managers and staff hosted the event. More than 450 customers from diverse fields viz. Retail, MSME, Agriculture, SHGs, Corporate, Export-Import, Forex, Start-ups etc. participated in the event.

While addressing the event Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director said, Bank in its constant endeavour organising Customer Connect and Outreach Programs across the country. We envisage connecting to more and more customers while generating awareness about Government schemes with perfectly tailored commercial & retail products, which will make our customers self-reliant.

Pandey opined, "We are receiving highly encouraging responses from such Customer Connect and Outreach Programs for two reasons, one being customer's feedback, which is helping the bank in making new schemes/products and improving further and second being reinforcing customer patronage to the bank, resulting into substantial business support. He also highlighted the growing importance of Digital Banking Channels and the proactive measures undertaken by the Bank to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

This Customer Connect and Outreach Program witnessed credit sanction letters of more than Rs 6900 Cr. given to the beneficiaries in the event at the hands of Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director and other dignitaries present. Pandey encouraged everyone to contribute in making our country "Atmanirbhar" with a strong commitment to inclusive growth. The outreach program garnered total of 4164 CASA accounts opening. Moreover, through the program a substantial number of customers enrolled in different social security schemes viz. 2884 Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), 19795 Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and 796 Atal Pension Yojana (APY) enrolments. In addition, 874 Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) accounts, 1085 Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts, and 74 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSA) accounts were also opened.

Taking forward the Digital India mission, more than 9750 customers were provided with digital products like internet banking & mobile banking registrations, online savings account opening and FASTag activations. The program involved the participation of 195 branches of the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

The customer outreach program exemplified the Bank of Maharashtra's unwavering dedication to fostering financial inclusivity and empowering customers with diverse and innovative banking solutions. By facilitating access to accounts and government savings schemes, along with the provision of digital products, the bank is actively driving progress towards a more inclusive and digitally enabled society.

