Barco Appoints Rajeeva Lochan Sharma as Managing Director for India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 17: Barco, a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets, has announced the appointment of Rajeeva Lochan Sharma as the Managing Director of Barco India. He succeeds Rajiv Bhalla who decided to move on from Barco after successfully growing the India footprint for the company over a period of seven years.

In his previous role, Rajeeva has been working as Vice President Operations & Special Projects, Barco India and associated with the company for over 20 years now in different roles and has been a strong contributor to the growth of Barco India. An Engineer by qualification, Rajeeva is a seasoned leader contributing by leading many strategic initiatives in Barco like business development of Smart Cities, in country for country initiatives by launching many country-specific products apart from leading manufacturing operations.

Speaking on the appointment, Ann Desender, Chief Financial Officer, Barco stated, “We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to our new Managing Director, Rajeeva Lochan Sharma. With a proven track record of leadership and expertise in the industry and a two-decade stint at Barco, we are confident that Rajeeva will play a pivotal role in steering our company toward greater heights. His strategic vision and collaborative approach will undoubtedly strengthen our organisation's growth trajectory in India while fostering an even more vibrant and dynamic work environment. We’d also like to thank Rajiv Bhalla for his immense contribution to Barco’s business growth in India and for building a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture which resulted in Barco India being recognized as a Great Place to work for 3 years."

Commenting on his appointment, Rajeeva Lochan Sharma, MD, Barco India said, “India's immense business potential and burgeoning opportunities in our domains are undeniable and I am committed to driving our company's expansion and innovation within this landscape. I am energized by looking at synergies across our different teams to collaborate & create a multiplier effect for our business. I am also excited to leverage the frugal innovation & software capabilities of our teams in India for global good for the company. Together with our exceptional people and partners, we will leverage our products’ technology's transformative power to empower businesses, foster digital inclusion, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor