Barrel Scope Automates Parking Operations in Leh Airport

Leh [India], February 10: Barrel Scope Solutions, a leading innovator in parking automation and traffic management, has successfully taken over complete parking operations at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, the highest airport in India. Situated at an altitude of 3,256 meters (10,682 feet) above sea level, this challenging project marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to transform parking and traffic management even in high-altitude and hostile terrains.

Leh Airport, a critical gateway to the Ladakh region, is known for its unpredictable weather, extreme terrain, and heightened security requirements. Managing parking operations in such an environment demands a unique blend of advanced technology, skilled manpower, and operational expertise.

The newly installed Boom Barriers, Ticket dispensing machines and synchronized clocks were inaugurated by the Airport Director, Ramandeep Singh Saini along with presence of Senior representatives from Leh Police and CISF. Speaking to the media Saini said - ' Primary objectives of introducing smart parking solution are twofold namely - faster movement of vehicle and optimum utilization of limited parking space. Some of the challenges faced in Leh as against others airports in India are unique, for example- Seasonal Rush, Unpredictable weather conditions, unscheduled VIP movement, etc... hence, by regulating parking space and creating an efficient traffic flow most of these challenges can be addressed'.

Visitors are provided with a seven-minute grace period from time of entry and exit into the airport beyond which parking charges shall apply. There are various payment options such as UPI, QR Code, Cash, FASTag, etc.. and for frequent visitors a monthly pass system has also been introduced.

C.E.O. of Barrel Scope Solutions, Saugat Mahapatra said - 'Our Smart parking solutions are deployed across multiple shopping malls, IT parks and government parking lots in the country. However, through interactions with Taxi Union, CISF and local Ladakhi citizens we understood that one size will not fit all and we have to plan differently for Leh Airport Operations. I am very proud of my team and wish to thank the local resources as well who completed installation in minus 18 degrees where even the drinking water had frozen due to the cold.'

