BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards The 14th Indian Memory Championships

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: The 14th Indian Memory Championships, known as the BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards, were successfully hosted on October 1, 2023, in Bengaluru by the Indian Memory Sports Council under the leadership of Squadron Leader Jayasimha. This championship brought together 270 memory athletes, including kids, juniors, adults, and seniors from across India, all vying for the prestigious BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards.

Building Blocks Group (BBG) took great pride in being a part of the Indian Memory Championship. Mallikarjun Reddy, CMD of Building Blocks Group, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participants and winners. BBG has a unique corporate citizenship commitment wherein a portion of its profits, earned from selling plots, is dedicated to the education and empowerment of girl children. BBG Bangaru Thalli is BBG's flagship initiative and social movement, with a clear vision of empowering 2 million girl children by 2040 through advocacy and support.

To date, BBG has empowered 1,60,000 underprivileged girl children in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through this initiative. BBG firmly believes that by educating a girl child, not only is she empowered, but her family, society, and country also benefit.

For 14 years, the Indian Memory Sports Council, under the auspices of WMSC, London, has been diligently organizing these memory championships to showcase India's intellectual prowess to the world.

The 14th Indian National Open Memory Championship 2023 was a one-day event featuring memory athletes who competed in 10 memory disciplines, including Memorizing Names and Faces, Binary Numbers, Random Numbers, Abstract Images, Speed Numbers, Historic/Future Dates, Random Playing Cards, Random Words, Spoken Numbers, and Speed Cards.

One of the highlights of this championship was the presentation of the BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards to the deserving winners. Squadron Leader Jayasimha expressed his gratitude to BBG for its unwavering support for this remarkable program.

