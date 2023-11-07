BBG Inaugurated Mahabubnagar Satellite Center on November 2023

NewsVoir

Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], November 7: BBG is set to mark a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new Mahabubnagar satellite center on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9 am in Yenugonda, Mahbub Nagar. The event will be presided over by P. Ramesh, the Associate Vice President of BBG. The center's launch aims to create a vital hub for engaging with potential real estate clients, addressing their inquiries, and nurturing valuable connections.

Furthermore, as the day unfolds, a grand evening event, aptly named the "BBG Bhavyapatham", will grace the prestigious ASN convention hall from 4 pm to 8 pm. Attendees are required to present a mandatory QR code for entry.

Adding an extra layer of significance to this event, esteemed members of BBG, including the management council, senior leadership team, leaders club, executive council, and the standing committee, will be in attendance. Their presence serves as a testament to the importance of this event in Mahabubnagar's business calendar and underscores the commitment of BBG to fostering connections and serving its clientele.

This dual-event celebration promises to be a remarkable occasion, one that underscores BBG's dedication to innovation, excellence, and unwavering commitment to establishing a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with its clients. Be sure not to miss out on this extraordinary day that heralds new opportunities in Mahabubnagar's real estate landscape.

South India's fastest-growing real estate company Owning a piece of land is the common Indian's dream. At Building Blocks Group, we fulfill this dream by driving opportunities in the area of real estate. Working across the Indian subcontinent, we are a company made of Indians, by the Indians, and working for the Indians. A group of seasoned professionals with a collective experience of over three decades leads Building Blocks Group with core values of Promise of Delivery, Transparency, Large-Scale Development, Integrity, Growth, and Excellence to deliver 'The Land of Prosperity' to our customers.

