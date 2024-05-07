BD Launches the TB Guardianship Program

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 7: To further enhance knowledge exchange amongst healthcare professionals on effective TB diagnostic practices, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a Corporate TB Pledge holder has recently launched the 'TB Guardianship Program'. The TB Guardianship Program was launched online by esteemed dignitary Dr. Nishant Kumar, Central TB Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and saw attendance from over 1,000 microbiologists and pulmonologists from various regions across India.

A tri-partite educational series; in collaboration with several esteemed partners, including the Indian Chest Society (ICS), the Central TB Division (CTD), International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union), Corporate TB Pledge and USAID, the program aims to improve TB diagnosis and Drug Susceptibility testing.

Commenting on the launch and the initiative, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "BD is a Corporate TB Pledge Holder and has been at the forefront of fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration in the fight towards TB elimination. We are committed to advancing the world of health through our TB Guardianship Program - an initiative geared to enhance effective TB diagnostic practices amongst healthcare professionals."

The TB Guardianship Program, through this 3 part webinar series will provide a platform for discussion and debate on key topics like - Understanding the Dynamic landscape of diagnosing and managing Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (DR-TB); Emphasizing the pivotal role of liquid culture and the efficacious management of tuberculosis (TB) and multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) pivots on the expeditious diagnosis & precision in treating resistant infections amongst others.

Dr Rakesh PS, Public Health Intervention Specialist at International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease said, "Our aim is to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. We are confident that the TB Guardianship Program will foster the best practices among health care professionals."

At the conclusion of each series, participants will receive certificates as a token of their active participation. Additionally, exciting on-ground activities are planned at select Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNCTP) sites.

BD has a long history in TB diagnostics, having launched the first automated liquid culture system, the BD BACTEC™ MGIT™ Automated Mycobacterial Detection System for comprehensive testing for TB, drug susceptibility and monitoring patients' response to treatment. The BD MAX™ MDR-TB Assay complements this technology enabling clinicians to rapidly test for TB and multidrug resistance as a first-line test and then use the BD BACTEC™ MGIT™ System for broader drug susceptibility testing and patient monitoring. Learn More about TB Guardianship Program TB Guardianship Program Session 2 (bd.com).

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

