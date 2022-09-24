BDA – Mid Day Hot Property Expo will have over 10,000 Footfalls in 3 days – Wisebiz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Brihanmumbai Developers Association, commonly known as BDA has joined hands with Mid-Day in organising a three-day Property Expo starting 30th September 2022 till 2nd October 2022 at Kora Kendra Ground 2, Borivali West. Around 45 Top developers will be showcasing over 200 projects in and around Mumbai Western Suburbs.

“We at BDA are super excited for the Expo and planning special offers for spot booking at all participating Developers stalls. Considering the festive season, we are all geared up to make our second edition of Property Expo a grand success. The Mumbai western suburbs (Bandra to Dahisar) have been the most prominent market and apartment sales contributed about 53% in this belt in 2021. 2022 will take it to the next level.” Says Harish Jain, Vice President BDA.

“We have planned a 360-degree campaign covering Print media, OOH, Radio and Digital. We plan to use Social Media influencers to amplify our reach. Our Creative Agency – H & Co. have worked tirelessly in designing the campaign. Irrespective of participating or not, every BDA Member is actively involved” says Jesal Ajmera, President BDA Yuva.

Mukesh Sharma, Business Head – Mid Day says, “We have been successfully doing exhibitions in Mumbai Western Suburbs considering the huge demand and with BDA coming together its turn into a Real Estate Festival.”

Commenting on the above development, Chintan Vasani – Founder Partner, Wisebiz and Vice President BDA Yuva said, “The real estate market has seen an uptick given the current positivity of buyer sentiments. Also, consumers leveraged the opportunity to buy real estate especially in Mumbai Western Suburbs due to the low interest rates and lucrative payment plans provided by the developers along with other exciting offers. The sales momentum will see a sharp rise as this will be the last opportunity for real estate buyers before a potential price hike.”

Wisebiz, a Real Estate Market Research, Strategic Planning and Sales Closure Management Company having slew of Projects in Mumbai MMR have been appointed as a Strategic partner for a 10 acre and over 1100 apartments township – Charms Padmavati Royal, a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Project.

Very recently Chintan had been invited as a Real Estate Panellist on CNN News 18, Aaj Tak and ET Now News channel and loves writing articles on Real Estate and has featured in Deccan Herald, Asian Age, Mid-Day and many more. Chintan has been awarded as “Economic Times Young Achiever of the Year 2020 in Real Estate and Finance”.

Chintan is a strong advocate of sustainable and conscious living. With Wisebiz, he wants to maintain the legacy, superior quality and yet build the category on the pillars of responsibility and sustainability. https://exhibition.bdamumbai.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor