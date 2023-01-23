Adani Group, Haldiram in fray to buy Women's IPL team

30 companies including Gulf Giants (Adani Group) and Sharah Warriors (Capri Global) are said to be interested in purchasing franchises for the upcoming Women's IPL tournament.Five teams will compete against one another for the coveted championship when the brand-new competition debuts in early 2023.

According to a Cricbuzz report, more than 30 companies have responded to the BCCI's invitation to tender (ITT) document in order to purchase the five franchises. Fans should be aware that purchasing the tender does not guarantee the buyer will make a bid for the team. The team owners of the existing ten IPL teams are included on the list of interested companies. Gulf Giants (Adani Group) and Sharah Warriors (Capri Global) have both expressed interest in purchasing WIPL franchises. Haldiram, a manufacturer of snacks and sweets, has also purchased ITT.

APL Apollo, Shriram Group, Nilgiri Group, Chettinad Cement, JK Cement, and AW Katkuri Group are among those who have accepted the ITT. GMR Sports and JSW Sports, the co-owners of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, have purchased the tender separately. There are currently no Bollywood celebrities on the list of interested parties, aside from Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Preity Zinta (current co-owners of IPL franchises).According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI's requirement that an applicant has a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore before they can bid for a franchise has deterred Bollywood celebrities from purchasing the document.