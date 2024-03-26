Adani Green Energy Gallery: London's Science Museum Opens Adani-Sponsored Exhibition Room (See Pics)

London’s science museum on Tuesday opened the ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery’, a new free gallery that explores how renewable energy can help tackle climate change. “We are proud of the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, that made this stunning gallery a reality. This gallery will serve as a pivotal public space in the understanding of sustainability, transformative technology and climate science," said Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on X. The gallery was announced in 2021 by Adani. “We are delighted to support Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the @sciencemuseum in London. The new gallery will explore how we can power the future through low carbon technologies. It will be a reminder of the power of the sun and the wind in our daily lives,” the Adani Group chairman had written on X.

The gallery shows how the past, present, and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation, and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future. It showcases striking displays of contemporary and historic objects from the UK and abroad, interactive digital exhibits, and specially commissioned models. In the ‘Future Planet’ section, visitors can understand how scientists use complex computer-based models to find out more about our planet and what these methods tell us about our future. Sagar Adani, executive director, AGEL, said, “Through the sponsorship of the gallery, we aim to inspire young minds, scientists, and innovators to imagine a future powered by clean energy and build a carbon-free world. It is an initiative to stimulate their interest, curiosity, and awareness, and encourage their active participation in creating clean technologies.”