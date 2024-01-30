'Your land is given as gift to Adani':Rahul Gandhi Addresses Farmers During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed farmers in Purnea, Bihar, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He discussed various challenges faced by the agricultural sector, including concerns about loan waivers. Gandhi further accused the Modi-led dispensation at the Centre of patronising a handful of rich people at the expense of common people. During his interaction with the farmers Rahul said, " Your land is being snatched away. Land is taken from you and given as a gift to big industrialists like Adani. On the other hand, you are pressured when it comes to fertilisers and seed & money is taken away from you. PM Modi tried to do the biggest thing - he brought the three black laws and tried to snatch away what was yours, right under your nose. It was good that all farmers of the country stood against it and they didn't step back. Aapki jaan back gayi. Otherwise, all of you would have been ruined. I think farmers are the spine of the country. But Rs 14 Lakh Crores of Billionaires are waived off...but farmers' loan is not waived off..."

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was launched from Manipur on January 14, reached Bihar via Kishangaj on Monday after crossing through the stretches of North Eastern states and West Bengal. This campaign is aimed for the party's electoral engagement across the breadth of the country and is seen as a strategy for the upcoming national elections. This political tour is sequel to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Unlike the last time though, the Yatra will not be entirely on foot and would be done in hybrid mode. For the long parts of the journey, the party will use buses. The change is due to time constraint imposed by the general election as the health concerns of the party's elderly leaders. The Congress Party had said that the initial Bharat Jodo Yatra brought attention to economic disparity, societal division, and an autocratic approach to governance. In contrast, the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will prioritize the pursuit of social, economic, and political aspects for the nation's citizens. The slogan (tagline) of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak ("Until we get our right to justice").