Beardbroz presents Pangaea 2023: A Groundbreaking Gathering Celebrating Arts, Culture, and Empowerment within the Web 3 Community

BusinessWire India

Calicut (Kerala) [India], June 16: Beardbroz, a pioneering organization in the realm of technology and culture, is thrilled to announce 'Pangaea 2023,' an extraordinary event that will revolutionize the way we perceive arts, culture, and empowerment within the Web 3 community. This groundbreaking gathering had taken place on June 15, 2023 from 11 am to 4 pm at Aspin Courtyard, Beach road, Vellayil, Kozhikode.

Pangaea 2023 is a fusion of innovative ideas, creative expressions, and collaborative experiences that aim to shape the future of the digital realm. With a multitude of engaging activities and thought-provoking discussions, Pangaea 2023 promises to be an unparalleled event for tech enthusiasts, artists, cultural enthusiasts, and visionaries alike.

Key highlights of Pangaea 2023 include:

AI Art Showcase: Pangaea 2023 presents an exclusive AI Art Showcase that helps experience how cutting-edge technology collaborates with human creativity to push the boundaries of artistic expression.

Kerala's Biggest Rap Battle: Top-notch rap artists battle it out on stage, delivering fiery verses and electrifying performances that will leave the audience spellbound.

Web 3 Panel Discussions: Delve into the future of the Web 3 ecosystem through insightful and thought-provoking panel discussions led by industry experts.

Live Concert: Some of the most renowned artists and bands perform at Pangaea 2023.

Collaborative Workshops: Engage in hands-on collaborative workshops conducted by leading experts in the field. Gain valuable insights and skills related to Web 3 technologies, digital art, music production, and much more. This is an excellent opportunity to learn, network, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Pangaea 2023 is a testament to Beardbroz's commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive digital community. By bringing together technology, art, culture, and empowerment, this event aims to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to shape the future of the Web 3 landscape says David Carmel Alex, MD.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor