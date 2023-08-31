Bearish Meme Token Market Causes Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) Holders To Move to the Watchvestor (WVTR) Presale

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 31: Tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), once touted as the best meme coins, have faced significant price drops. Therefore, leaving holders feeling uncertain about their investments. Amid this turbulence, a new contender emerges on the scene – Watchvestor (WVTR).

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Facing Strong Turbulence

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained the crypto community's attention with its unique ecosystem and ambitious roadmap. However, the past week has not been kind to the Shiba Inu coin, as it lost 16.2% of its value during that time.

This drop occurred after Shibarium, the L2 network, launched with several technical issues. While this may have caused a temporary dip in the Shiba Inu price, it's essential to take a broader perspective when evaluating its long-term potential. Despite these hiccups, the goal of Shiba Inu remains intact – to transform from a meme coin to a comprehensive ecosystem.

The launch of Shibarium signifies an essential step towards this goal. Currently, the Shiba Inu coin is trading hands at $0.000008408 with a trading volume increase of 11% overnight, reaching $473,717,299. Thus, experts forecast a jump to $0.00001078 by December 2023. But those looking for more upside potential are now moving from Shiba Inu.

Pepe (PEPE): Showing Volatility

Pepe (PEPE) may currently be trading in the red, but it's important to understand its unique nature before judging. As stated on its official website, Pepe positions itself as "the most memeable meme coin in existence," highlighting its playful approach.

The Pepe coin is currently worth $0.000001104 with a market cap of $432M, down 8.70% overnight. While Pepe may not be designed for financial returns, it could still attract a dedicated fan base seeking to engage in the unpredictable meme-driven market.

For those willing to embrace the unpredictable, Pepe could hold long-term value as a unique investment option. Moreover, its moving averages show strong buy signals. Therefore, market analysts predict a rise to $0.00000149 for the Pepe coin price within Q4 of 2023. Nevertheless, those who are looking for more growth are now leaving Pepe.

Watchvestor (WVTR): A Fusion of Luxury and Blockchain Technology

As the bearish sentiment casts a shadow over Shiba Inu and Pepe, Watchvestor (WVTR) has garnered attention for its innovative approach to the luxury watch market. Revenue in this market is $48B in 2023, as per Statista, and Watchvestor aims to become a dominant force in it.

Through the minting and fractionalization of NFTs, each backed by a real-world luxury watch, Watchvestor enables users to own a fraction of a coveted timepiece. This groundbreaking approach allows users to become fractional owners of a rare watch for prices as low as $10. Thus, making it accessible to a broader range of people, regardless of their budget.

Additionally, Watchvestor goes beyond traditional ownership by allowing users to unlock the value of their luxury watches. Through its lending protocol, users can use their NFTs as collateral to borrow at competitive rates. As a result, they are unlocking liquidity while retaining full ownership of their cherished timepieces.

At the heart of the Watchvestor ecosystem is the WVTR token. This utility token is the key to obtaining discounts on various fees, governance, and more. Currently, one WVTR token is worth just $0.03. But, it is in the Beta Stage of its presale, which will only last three months. Therefore, due to high demand, experts foresee a WVTR pump to $0.50 before the year ends.

