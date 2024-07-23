Behavioural Economist and Author Janu Goswami’s “Truth About Honesty”: Launch of A Powerful New Exploration of Integrity

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] July 23 : The city witnessed the launch of “Truth About Honesty,” a remarkable new book by acclaimed Behavioural Economist and Author Janu Goswami. This profound work delves deep into the essential role that honesty plays in fostering societal harmony, offering readers a detailed exploration of personal integrity and societal principles.

Janu Goswami skilfully blends careful research with engaging stories to examine the delicate balance between truth and self-interest in modern society. His sharp eye for detail and firm commitment to truth guide readers on a thought-provoking journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

The book’s insightful commentary sheds light on the timeless value of honesty in navigating life’s challenges, providing ageless wisdom and profound observations along the way.

“Honesty is a complex subject. For people to be as honest as possible, we need to implement behavioural changes, and it has to start with us, beginning right in our own homes. Incentivizing honest behaviour is a significant step toward bringing about this change. This is where behavioural economics also comes into play,” said Janu Goswami during the launch of “Truth About Honesty.”

Readers of “Truth About Honesty” will find themselves immersed in a narrative that provides significant insights into integrity, societal ideals, and the perpetual pursuit of truth in an ever-changing world. Goswami’s smart insights guide us, showing that honesty is more than just a good quality—it is a key foundation for personal growth and improving society.

This fascinating book, now available on Amazon, will make readers think differently and deeply. By reading it, readers can start a journey that builds honesty and self-awareness.

Born and raised in a rural village in Assam, Janu Goswami, a former economic analyst at the World Bank, who now supports the research division of a global real estate firm, is rapidly gaining recognition in literary circles, thanks to his eloquent, and thought provoking writing.

“I’ve always been fascinated by philosophy, history, and human behaviour. This curiosity drives my writing and helps me explore deeper truths about our society,” said Janu Goswami, whose previous works include “Blue and Grey,” co-authored with another writer.

As a thought leader in both economics and literature, Goswami, who transforms into a coder, and poet during his spare time, and is an avid football and Eminem fan, continues to influence and inspire through his work.

