Being Exporter Boot Camp 2.0 equips participants with strategies for export excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Being Exporter, a leading platform for export guidance and support, organised the Being Exporter Boot Camp 2.0, which successfully equipped participants from all over the country with the necessary knowledge to excel in the field of exports.

Being Exporter Boot Camp 2.0 was organised from June 20 to 22 at The Resort in Madh Island, Mumbai, and witnessed the participation of 65 individuals from various parts of the country. The boot camp was spearheaded by Bhagirath Goswami, Founder of Being Exporter, who shared his invaluable insights and experiences with the participants

The boot camp commenced with an emphasis on setting clear goals, creating effective strategies, and formulating actionable plans and milestones. Participants were provided with a comprehensive understanding of the export process, ranging from sending their first shipment to handling multiple shipments.

The first day of the boot camp focused on cultivating the right mindset for success. Participants engaged in interactive sessions which focused on the importance of maintaining a positive mindset. The participants were divided into groups of 5-6, allowing them to collaborate and devise action plans collectively. This collaborative approach showcased the strength of unity and the potential of a well-crafted roadmap.

The second day delved into the technicalities and actionable steps required to fulfil export goals. Topics such as sales planning, strategic approaches, and available banking and funding options were thoroughly explained.

“Cultivating the right mindset is the key to navigating the complexities of export promotion with clarity and confidence and unlocking the vast potential of export success. With the right goals, strategies, and consistent actions, there are no limits to what one can achieve in the business. At Being Exporter, we are committed to supporting the success stories of India’s exporters by empowering individuals with the knowledge and guidance they need to achieve success,” said The Man of Export – Bhagirath Goswami, Founder of Being Exporter.

Being Exporter Boot Camp 2.0 generated immense value for the participants, who expressed their satisfaction and gratitude for the knowledge gained and the networking opportunities provided. According to the participants, their perspectives and aspirations were completely transformed because of the two-day camp. They described the camp as an intensive learning experience where they gained valuable insights into setting goals and the importance of maintaining the right mindset. They opined that the camp empowered them to take consistent actions towards their export aspirations.

The boot camp not only provided practical guidance but also promoted a sense of community and collaboration. The participants also lauded the inclusive environment and networking opportunities.

