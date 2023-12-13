Benchmark Computer’s IPO for Rs. 12.24 cr. opens on December 14, 2023

New Delhi (India), December 13: Mumbai based Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd. is coming with its maiden IPO of 1854000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a fixed price of Rs. 66 per share (including a premium of Rs. 56 per share). The company mulls raising Rs. 12.24 cr. with this IPO. The issue opens for subscription on December 14, 2023, and will close on December 18, 2023. The shares will be listed on BSE SME post allotment. The issue constitutes 27.01 % of the post issue paid up capital of the company.

The minimum application to be made is for 2000 shares and in multiples thereon, thereafter. The issue is lead managed by Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

From the net proceeds of the IPO fund, the company will use Rs. 3.90 cr. for Capital Expenditure, 3.80 cr. for working capital, and Rs. 2.98 cr. for general corporate purposes.

Benchmark Computer Solutions Limited is an IT infrastructure solutions and technology consultancy and software development company. The company provides end-to-end technology and technology related services including IT Infrastructure and Software Development Services.

The company is promoted by Mr. Dhananjay Vrindawan Wakode (Chairman – MD), jointly with Mr. Hemant Muddana Sanil (WTD).

The Company provides service models such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and SaaS (Software as a Service). The Service portfolio of the company comprises of IT Infrastructure solutions, Software and Web Based Application Development Services and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Facility Management Services (FMS). Using its extensive understanding of its customers’ businesses and leveraging a combination of advanced technologies and expertise, company provides tailored solutions designed to deliver differentiated outcomes.

The Company has deep domain knowledge across industry sectors and technology expertise across traditional and new age technologies. The company is authorized partner to multiple OEM's including HP (Under HP amplify membership programme), SafeAeon (SafeAeon Partner Ecosystem Program), Veeam, Vertiv, Lenovo, Konika Minolta Business Solutions and Dell Technologies. It is certified with ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 27001: 2013 from SN Registrars (Holdings) Limited, UK and Quality Control Certification, UK for Installation of Hardware of IT Related products and providing Services as per customer requirements.

The company posted a turnover/net profit of Rs. 18.64 cr. / Rs. 0.83 cr. for FY 2022 and Rs. 31.95 cr. / Rs. 2.03 cr. for FY2023. For the first half of FY24 ended on September 30, 2023, it marked a turnover of Rs. 12.98 cr. with a net profit of Rs. 0.96 cr. IT infrastructure solutions has a lion share in its total revenues.

