Bengaluru-based Akasa Air unveils new livery 'The Rising A'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed India's low-cost carrier Akasa Air unveiled its livery, brand logo and identity with the 'The Rising A' slogan on Wednesday.

The theme of 'Rising A' is inspired by an element of the sky as the aircraft livery colour looks like the colour of the rising sun.

"Unveiling 'The Rising A' of Akasa Air. Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing," they tweeted.

Recently, Akasa Air placed an order for Boeing 737 Max series of aircraft for their operations.

Earlier in November, Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India in his exclusive interview withinformed about Akasa air and its aircraft border.

"Also very happy to have Akasa to join us as 737 Max customer in India," Salil Gupte told ANI.

Further, Boeing confirmed that Akasa has ordered 72 max Boeing aircraft. "Akasa has just recently ordered 72 Max aircraft," President, Boeing India said.

As per the aircraft manufacturing company, Boeing Akasa informed that the airline is going to start operations in the second calendar quarter of next year.

