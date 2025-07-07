Bengaluru School Demonstrates Strong Academic Performance in IBDP Results

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Oakridge International School Bengaluru has delivered good results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for the 2024-25 academic year, with an impressive 8 out of 48 students achieving the coveted 40+ points out of 45 - a remarkable feat that places them among the top performers globally.

The Grade 12 students demonstrated outstanding performance across all six subject groups, achieving high pass rates and remarkable individual accomplishments. Among the standout achievers, Kashvi Srinivasan, who scored an exceptional 44 out of 45 points and secured admission to Duke University, expressed her gratitude: "The IB programme at Oakridge has a research-based conceptual learning approach, which emphasizes critical thinking and inquiry-driven education. It has challenged me academically and nurtured my passion for learning."

Similarly, Advait, who also achieved an impressive 44 out of 45 points, has successfully passed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), securing the 208th rank nationally in this prestigious law entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. "This may not be the most popular path, but this is the best one for me," he reflected on his achievement in the CLAT 2025 examination.

Speaking of the results, Principal Kavita Sukhani said, "I am delighted to see the fruition of our promise to take children from where they are to where they aspire to be. This result also reflects the commitment and continuous efforts of our teachers in working closely with the students, not to mention the entire school community." "Our One-to-one mentorship engaged all students through personalized support, resulting in measurable confidence improvement in performance," added Nishtha Srivastava, DP Coordinator & Head of Secondary."

The exceptional cohort of high achievers also includes Sunidhi Tumuluru (43 points), Krishiv Sharma (43 points), Dong Jun (42 points), Sarthak Grover (42 points), Sachi Bhatkal (41 points), and Raviish Panicker (41 points), all demonstrating mastery across multiple subject areas. With the personalised career guidance support, the Class of 2025 at Oakridge have secured admissions to prestigious universities such as Virginia Tech, Duke University, University of Edinburgh, Purdue University, Parsons School of Design, Azim Premji University etc, and earned merit-based scholarships, positioning them for continued success.

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (DP) is recognized globally for its rigorous academic standards and holistic approach to education. As a leading IB continuum school offering IB PYP, MYP, and DP programmes, Oakridge International School Bengaluru provides seamless educational progression that develops critical thinking skills, cultural awareness, and commitment to service in students.

