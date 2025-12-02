BERSACHE: India’s Leading and Fast-Growing D2C Footwear Brand

New Delhi [India], December 2:In the rapidly evolving Indian retail landscape, few brands have made an impact as powerful and consistent as BERSACHE. Founded by Pankaj Garg (Founder) and Surbhi Garg (Co-Founder), BERSACHE today proudly stands as India's No. 1 D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) footwear brand, trusted by millions for its unbeatable combination of style, quality, and value. With a mission to redefine India's everyday footwear experience, the brand is expanding day by day, setting new benchmarks in scale, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Unmatched Growth: Scaling Every Single Day

From a humble, digital-first beginning, BERSACHE has transformed into a pan-India D2C powerhouse.

The brand's customer base, sales, and product portfolio are growing at a pace unmatched in the Indian footwear category. Every passing day, the company strengthens its reach, increases repeat orders, and introduces new fashion-forward designs—cementing its position as the fastest-growing D2C footwear brand in India.

Why BERSACHE Leads the Market

1. India's Largest D2C Footwear Brand

BERSACHE has built a strong direct connection with consumers, delivering stylish, durable, and affordable footwear straight from factory to doorstep. By eliminating middlemen and retail markups, the brand offers premium quality at honest prices—making it the preferred choice for millions.

2. Designed for Indian Terrain

Every BERSACHE shoe is crafted keeping Indian weather, roads, and everyday lifestyle in mind.

Whether for running, walking, office use, sports, or casual wear, the brand ensures comfort + durability + style in every pair.

3. Fast Fashion, Faster Delivery

BERSACHE launches new designs at the speed of global fast-fashion brands.

Combined with an advanced supply chain and expanding warehousing network, customers get trending footwear delivered quickly and reliably.

4. Factory-Direct Prices Consumers Trust

The brand's USP lies in offering international-grade quality without premium pricing.

Direct manufacturing, stringent quality checks, and digital-first operations allow BERSACHE to deliver unmatched value.

Expanding Footprint & Future Vision

With strong leadership from Pankaj Garg and Surbhi Garg, BERSACHE is entering a phase of aggressive expansion:

Strengthening omnichannel presence

Increasing warehouse automation

Scaling manufacturing capacity

Introducing new categories like athleisure, outdoor performance footwear, and kids' footwear

Building a global distribution network

With consistent month-on-month growth, BERSACHE is preparing to become a global Indian brand representing quality and affordability on the world stage.

A Brand Built on Trust

BERSACHE's success is driven by its loyal customers, strong design thinking, and commitment to delivering honest value. Millions of Indians trust BERSACHE today—and the number grows every single day.

Conclusion

With a strong brand vision, rapid daily growth, and its leadership position as India's No. 1 D2C footwear brand, BERSACHE—led by Founder Pankaj Garg and Co-Founder Surbhi Garg—is not just a company; it is a movement reshaping India's footwear market. As the brand grows day by day, it continues to deliver innovation, scale, and customer delight at new heights.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.