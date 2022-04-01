Best Agrolife Limited gets registration for the indigenous manufacturing of its proprietary ternary insecticide Ronfen

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), one of the fastest-growing agrochemical companies in India, made two major announcements today. On Thursday, the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee granted the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of the company's much-awaited patented ternary insecticide to BAL u/s 9 (3) in the 437th RC meeting. The company will launch it by the brand name Ronfen.

BAL had received the patent for Ronfen, which covers the composition of Pyriproxyfen 8 per cent, Diafenthiuron 18 per cent, and Dinotefuran 5 per cent in a unique suspension concentrate formulation, in August last year. With this BAL has become the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture this first-of-its-kind, three-way insecticidal combination that effectively controls the entire sucking pest complex in various stages in one shot.

Other than Ronfen, the leading agro-inputs company has also been granted the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Dinotefuran 15 per cent + Pymetrozine 45 per cent WG along with technical manufacturing of Pyrithiobac Sodium u/s 9(4) TIM category in the same RC meeting. The company has decided to launch it with the brand name AxeMan.

Sucking pests like aphids, scale insects, mealy bugs, thrips, whiteflies, leafhoppers, and mites have been the major concern, especially for cotton, chilli and vegetable growers across the globe. They can reduce crop productivity and inflict both quantitative and qualitative losses. Infact, a devastating attack by whiteflies on the crop in Punjab's Malwa region in 2015 affected about 2/3 of standing cotton crop in 3.32 lakh hectare causing an estimated loss of Rs. 4,200 crore. On the other hand, chilli thrips and mites, if not treated timely, can complete several generations on chilli crop. Adults and nymphs of these pests suck sap from the leaves and growing shoots. As a result of thrips infestation, leaves become smaller, thickened and brittle. Other than this, the majority of viruses infecting plants are spread by sucking pests like aphids, and thrips and many sucking pests also promote fungal growth due to their exudates.

"Sucking pests pierce plant parts, suck the plant sap which in turn results in minute white, brown, or red spotting on the leaves, fruits, or stems of the plant. It may also cause curling leaves, deformed fruit, general wilting, browning, and drying of the entire plant. Until now, safeguarding their crops from the sucking pests was a very costly business for the farmers in India and across the globe as they had to spend their hard earned money on various pesticides. Motivated by a strong sense of urgency and eyeing the opportunity, our R&D team worked on developing a revolutionary one-shot solution for all the sucking pests and innovated Ronfen," said Vimal Alawadhi, MD Best Agrolife Ltd.

"Ronfen was under extensive scale field trials for the last two years. Due to its incredible power on the entire sucking pest complex Ronfen was much awaited by the farmers in India and abroad," he added further.

On the other hand, AxeMan, with its dual mode of action, helps in protecting the rice crop from the devastating pest BPH which develops high resistance against all agrochemicals. AxeMan provides healthy and vibrant tillers at the reproductive stage and helps in the long-duration control and resistance management of BPH in paddy.

Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, BAL has more than 70 products, 80-plus technical manufacturing licenses, above 360-plus formulation licenses, 30,000-plus MPTA manufacturing formulation capacity, and 7000-plus MTPA integrated state-of-the-art technical plants. A leading manufacturer of agro-inputs, BAL has recently started production in its subsidiary unit Seedlings India Pvt Ltd.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor