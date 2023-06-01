Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy In 2023: How Caged Beasts, ETH, Chainlink Tops The List?

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 1: Ever scratched your head about which crypto to throw your money at? With an ocean of cryptocurrencies swirling around, the quest to discover your "holy grail" can be as tricky as finding a needle in a haystack.

However, in this article, we'll embark on a whirlwind tour of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023, visiting the bustling cities of Ethereum and Chainlink, and then sneaking into the yet-to-be-unveiled world of an upcoming meme coin, Caged Beasts.

Ethereum: Best Altcoin To Invest In 2023

Ethereum stands as a towering figure, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. But its size is not its only asset. It serves as the foundation for software processing through its token system, Ether, and is also the birthplace of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, one of the biggest achievements in the crypto sphere.

Ethereum has an ambitious roadmap featuring improvements to increase scalability, security, and sustainability. Anticipate faster transactions, lower fees, and efficient resource utilization. Plus, we have the much-awaited Optimism upgrade, promising to reduce transaction fees and increase speed. And with influential projects such as MakerDAO and Sandbox flourishing under Ethereum's umbrella, this crypto giant shows no signs of slowing down.

Discussing Ethereum's price forecast, One of the top sources predicts a significant leap from $2.6B network revenues to $51B by 2030. With Ethereum potentially capturing 70% of the market for smart contract protocols, they predict a token price of $11.3k by 2030, discounted to $5.3k today considering a 12% cost of capital. This future shines bright for Ethereum, demonstrating the potential for lucrative returns.

Chainlink: Winning The Alt Season

Next on our radar is Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network bridging the gap between on-chain and off-chain services, addressing one of the major hurdles in the blockchain world. Over 1700 projects, from startups to large enterprises, are leveraging Chainlink's services. Its solution has real-world applications, cementing its value in the rapidly advancing blockchain industry.

Already popular and reliable, Chainlink's mainstream adoption could benefit most blockchain projects. Despite its significant growth to a $3.5 billion market cap in three years, like all cryptos, it's volatile and calls for careful investment decisions.

When it comes to Chainlink's native token, LINK, AMB Crypto predicts an exciting journey ahead. Given Chainlink's steady growth and ecosystem developments, they anticipate LINK's price will hover around $39.38 by January 2030.

Caged Beasts: The Next Pepe?

Finally, we arrive at our last stop, the soon-to-be-revealed Caged Beasts. Created by Rabbit 4001, this isn't just another meme coin hopping onto the trend bandwagon. It's a revolution in the making! Each presale stage will see the release of a new beast, adding a fun twist to your investment journey. Meet the quirky cast of beasts, from Dr. Rabbit Hyde to Champagne Charlie, each with their own unique appeal.

What's more? They've put a unique spin on referrals, too! Create a code, refer a friend, and both of you get a 20% instant bonus. Paired with an enchanting storyline, engaging community events, and 75% of funds locked for liquidity, Caged Beasts offers an investing experience like no other. With 25% of funds set aside for marketing, this meme coin is set to take center stage. So, keep an eye out, because you wouldn't want to miss the curtain rising on this one!

Takeaway

To conclude, the world of cryptocurrency investments is vast and varied. Ethereum, with its planned enhancements and existing robust platform; Chainlink, with its innovative solutions and expanding services; and Caged Beasts, with its fresh take on meme coins and unique community engagement strategies, each offer unique opportunities. As always, in the ever-fluctuating crypto market, proper research and strategic planning remain paramount. Invest wisely!

