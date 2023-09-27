Best Laptops under Rs 40k to watch out for this festive season

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Gone are the days when laptops used to be an optional piece of technology. In today’s world, work from anywhere has stealthily become a mainstay in the lives of a majority of working professionals, the laptop has become an integral part of our lives. In fact, it has become indispensable for students too, courtesy of the hangover of those endless assignments and projects. Laptops today are available in different price slabs based on their configurations and specs. Here, we have compiled a list of the best compact and lightweight laptops under Rs 40,000 for those who don’t want to spend a fortune. Browse through the list and take your pick — you’ll be surprised.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Powered by Intel 11th-Gen Core i3 processor, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB of solid state SSD storage and packed within a sleek design. The RAM is further upgradeable to 16GB for better performance. The laptop sports a reasonably bright and crisp 15.6-inch FHD display and comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office - Home and Student 2021. It comes with a 45Whr battery with up to six hours of battery life and rapid charge feature that claims to charge your device up to 80% in one hour. The only concern is that the laptop weighs 1.70kg despite its ‘Slim’ moniker. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced at Rs 34,990.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1

The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 boasts an astonishing 70Wh battery and a battery life of up to 17.5 hours making it the perfect choice for students, young professionals, content creators. and more. The super sleek design further makes it very attractive. The laptop weighs a meagre 1.56kg designed in a 14.8mm (aluminium-alloy) slim profile, making it highly portable and one of the best options to consider for a travel laptop for the work from anywhere generation. MEGABOOK T1 gets its strength from an Intel 11th-Gen Core i3 processor. Apart from a 15.6-inch FHD TUV CERTIFIED display, the laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD to give you sufficient power and ample storage to go ahead with all of your computing and entertainment needs. It comes ready with Windows 11 Home, OneLeap and MS Office suite too. The T1 also features a 2-in-1 power button with a fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the MEGABOOK T1 is also has a full-size 4-level backlit keyboard. The MEGABOOK T1 Core i3 retails at Rs 37,999 onwards.

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0CB4BFWKL?th=1

HP 15s

Similar to the above two options, the HP 15s too is powered by an Intel 11th-Gen Core i3 processor. It features a 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare micro-edge display, and below the hood are 8 gigs of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage. To keep your battery anxiety in check, the laptop comes with a 41Wh battery with HP Fast Charge technology, and claims to power up your device up to 50% in under 45 minutes. The HP15s comes preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, ready for action out of the box. The weight is 1.69 kg, but the environmentally conscious ones won’t mind it because the laptop contains recycled plastics and is EPEAT registered and ENERGY STAR certified. The HP15s laptop is available at Rs 39,990.

ASUS VivoBook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is yet another option that comes with an Intel’s 11th-Gen Core i3 processor with 6MB cache and turbo frequency up to 4.1GHz. It features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and sports 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD for all your computing needs. The Vivobook 15 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021 with a lifetime validity. The other notable features are the chiclet keyboard with Num-key and the fingerprint-integrated touchpad. The downside, though, is the meagre 37Whr, 2-cell li-ion battery claiming just about six hours of total run time on a full charge. Also, this one is the heaviest member on our list standing at 1.80kg. The price tag is not as heavy though — for Rs 34,890, it could be a steal, unless you are okay in being tethered to a power outlet most of your day.

Now that you see some good options available for you under Rs 40K, it’s time you can to decide and grab the best laptop that suits your purpose before the festive period ends. All of them come with near-identical displays and connectivity options, but what sets them apart is the difference that they make with their features and performance. Yes, we are pointing towards crucial qualities such as battery life, computing prowess, comfortable keyboard and, above all, extreme portability and a slick design. According to us, the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 rings all the bells and whistles on the checklist — right from aesthetics to features, and from performance to price. The superlight 1.56kg weight, the slim form factor at 14.8 mm, the aesthetic aluminium shell, and a marathon battery life of a whopping up to 17.5 hours makes utmost sense for anyone who works on the move, especially students, WFH professionals, and alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor