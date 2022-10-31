Best-Selling Author Manoj Sharma Releases another Blockbuster

October 31: Author Manoj Kumar Sharma is someone who can rightly be considered as a ‘True Achiever’ and has several feathers to his cap apart from his two amazing literary titles. Well, if we have a look over his debut novel, ‘MIRRRO: At The Weird Wayward’ or at his latest title, ‘Me No Pause, Me Play’ then we can easily access the depth & variety in the author’s writing. The genre in both of his books are like poles apart and still our author here has managed to create a great work in both the segments and that probably is the major reason why the readers’ community has so much of love and respect for him!

Well, Author Manoj Kumar Sharma is a self-styled writer-author, whom those stories attract much, which fearlessly break the laws to give birth to better laws. Having spent long 31 years while working with MNCs and Corporates as Civil Engineer enabled his journey riding through Snakes & Ladders and experiencing various shades of Life. He belongs to Thane, Maharashtra. The Author has a natural taste for Fiction Stories, searching for out-of-the-box solutions for perennial social problems.

‘MIRRRO: At The Weird Wayward’ is the debut novel of the Author, exploring absolute cleansing of few problems out of a very long list, while the other problems will also be taken up one-by-one. Interestingly, the sequel of this title is also in making with pen name as MIRRRO. While now, MIRRRO fame bestseller author, Manoj Kumar Sharma, has brought his next novel ‘Me No Pause, Me Play’ from a different genre altogether, i.e. Women Fiction!

With his highly rated literary fictional title, ‘MIRRRO: At The Weird Wayward’ Author Manoj Kumar Sharma has been adjudged for several prestigious awards from renowned Literary Houses in the year 2020. Some of the prominent recognition that Author Manoj has received includes – Best Debut Author Award from ICMDR, Best Debut Novel Award among Top 100 Debut Novels from CRITICSPACE, Best Fiction (Thriller) Award from The Indian Awaz Foundation, Best Thriller Book of the Year by Literary Mirror, Best Fiction Book of the Year by AIY AGHAAZ, Best Writer Award by Yashassvi Awards. As an overview, the author believes that ‘Writing is a Soulful Act’ blessed by Maa Sarasvati & inspired by Muse, not by the author.

Author Manoj’s debut title, ‘MIRRRO: At The Weird Wayward’ is a path breaking novel and has received a tremendous amount of love from the readers all across. The book has received 250+ Ratings & Reviews over top platforms like Amazon & Goodreads. While currently, Author Manoj’s latest title, ‘Me No Pause, Me Play’ is in the limelight too as the book covers a great story that revolves around woman and womanhood through lenses of Social Kaleidoscope!

The incredible writing that the author has carried out in both of his books are undoubtedly an enough reason for you to shift your focus towards his work. There is no doubt that in the coming days, we are going to see many more titles by Author Manoj Kumar Sharma. While, now going through the achievements and the journey of Author Manoj, it will not at all be wrong to conclude that he soon will be a popular name in the world of writing.

