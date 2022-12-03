BeSure Sainik Canteen wins Atma – Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 for supporting retired armed personnel

December 3: Retired army officials or soldiers are revered in India, as they have spent their lives serving and guarding the nation on its war field and borders. But, it is also true that nobody thinks twice about how they must look after themselves and their families once they have retired. This is where New Delhi-based, BeSure Sainik Canteen Pvt. Ltd., is playing a key role by helping the retired army force personnel support their families through a new source of income. The company is also helping the armed force personnel become self-dependent by making a new start and doing business after their retirement.

As a mark of appreciation for its remarkable support for the armed force personnel, BeSure Sainik Canteen has been bestowed with the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Central Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India, was the Chief Guest at the special event, which was held at the Park Hotel, New Delhi, on November 26, 2022.

The award was organized by India’s notable digital marketing and PR agency, Times Applaud.

The Besure Sainik Canteen is a specially re-employment program for retired force personnel and dependents of serving force personnel which will help to offer to open a small/big grocery store in their home town where multi-brands are available for sale at reasonable rates to the society. These canteens will be opened by ex-force personnel and dependents of serving force personnel. The vision is to provide a platform where ex-force personnel or dependents of serving force personnel can earn for better living. This will also help the armed force personnel become entrepreneurs once they have retired.

Besure Sainik Canteen will provide retired army officials and soldiers with multi brands under a single roof. The company has taken the initiative to encourage these officials to start a new business by making the most of its platform. The retired armed force personnel can do so by opening a franchise with Besure Sainik Canteen, which will provide all the branded FMCG products.

Atin S. Garg and Parth Garg founded BeSure Sainik Canteen. A startup certified by the Government of India for retired armed force personnel and their dependents as a means of the welfare of their family members& to make them Atma Nirbhar.

Most of the financial institutions have valued BeSure Sainik Canteen Pvt. Ltd. at USD 25.00 Million (200 Cr INR) in their reports.

So far more than 600 BeSure Sainik Canteens are operative. The mission is 1000 plus numbers by the end of this year.

BeSure Sainik Canteen has recently opened a Company Owner Company Operated (COCO) canteen at Sector 70 Noida to better understand the product requirements of canteen owners. Very soon, Mauritius and neighbouring countries are the next targets to open more than 1000 canteens.

Atma Nirbhar Bharat, or the Self-reliant India campaign, is the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for a new India. The Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave & Awards 2022 Award is an effort of Times Applaud to honour and recognize the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign that aims to make the country and its citizen’s self-dependent. The event was held to honour the exceptional individuals or companies who are contributing to the development of the nation and working to make India more prosperous. Hence, BeSure Sainik Canteen rightly deserves the award for providing significant help to the armed force personnel during their age of retirement when they need maximum support. In Future, BeSure Sainik Canteen will be counted as one of the better career options for Agniveers after retirement.

Please visit www.sainikcanteen.in / www.besuresainikcanteen.com, for more information on Besure Sainik Canteen and the business opportunity it offers.

