Beyond Borders, A Soldier’s Perspective on Naxalism

New Delhi (India), April 26: Dr. Vinod Kumar Tandon was born on July 12, 1981 in Jaitpur village of Raipur district (presently new formed distt. Sarangarh-Bilaigarh). Author completed Graduation from Chhattisgarh College Raipur in the year 2001, Post-Graduated in Public Administration, in 2004 & qualified UGC (NET-JRF). After Completion of Education, the author selected as first Class Gazetted Officer (Group-‘A' Central Service) through Union Public Service Commission examination-2003 and appointed as Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force.

He served in various insurgency-prone North-Eastern states of the country such as Manipur, Assam and Nagaland, Militancy-prone Jammu & Kashmir state and Naxal-affected areas such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, in which nine-year service term was spent in extremely Naxal-affected districts Bijapur, Sukma & Dantewada of state Chhattisgarh. During the deployment in Chhattisgarh, the Author completed Ph.D. with the title of “Role of police administration in eradication of Naxalism (special reference of District-Sukma, Chhattisgarh)” from reputed University Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla, whose research centre is at S.R.C.S. Arts and Commerce College, Drug (Chhattisgarh). The research work comprehended on the basis of the service experiences, i.e. Present Scenario of CPI (Maoist) and Police Administration in India.

Let's delve into the author's insights.

Q1. How would you define your authority on the subject matter of your book?

Ans- I have served many years in Naxal affected region of India, during service i realise threat, security and problems' of local residents of that region and decided to write this book so that everyone can understand about the biggest internal security challenges of India and whole world community to know struggles and sacrifices of security forces, administration and common citizens.

Q2. What is the most interesting thing about this book?

Ans- The most interesting and attractive thing is that the world wide journalists, litterateur, reporters working in ground ZERO, local journalists, social activists, environmentalists, active & surrendered Naxalites thoughts are also added in this book their views, as it is on the issue.

The most highlight aspect of this book is as below-

Migration of tribes from Bastar, Chhattisgarh state of India.

Migration problem of under construction POLAWARAM DAM which is situated at adjoining areas in Chattisgarh, Telangana & Odisha state of India.

Industrialization of HUSHDEV FOREST, as it is a burning issue of local residents of that area i.e Chhattisgarh state of India.

One more interesting thing is that the above content was the same as described by many independent writers. Those are as following: Mr. Hemant Poyam (Politician), Mr. Meghraj Singh Khalsa (Reporter USA), Mangal Kunjam (reporter), Mr. Bappi Ray (Reporter), Mr. Sunil Jatwar (environmentalists), Mr. P. Ranjan das (Reporter), Mr, Pawan kumar (Reporter), Somlu Markam (Surrendered naxilite), Sombati (former Naxalite).

Q3. What inspired you to write this book?

Ans- I am an eye witness to many of the biggest Naxal incidents, encounters and critical Law & Order situations in Naxal infested area of the whole country. In that connection I have written two books, one is in Hindi language and this book is in English language to bring out the \factual situation of that region to the Indian readers as well as world community.

Q4. What was the major thing that led to the start of this book?

Ans- After working in Bastar for 9 years and knowing about the problems of villagers, Police and security forces which they are facing for from before independence and still the naxal problem is continew in India due to Naxals, Naxalites take advantages of the lack of coordination between the common citizens, security forces and the police then it came into my mind that will ignite me to write the book.

Q5. Can you share one key concept from the book?

Ans- “The book consisted of problems of villagers, police and administration and their shortcomings. In the course of actions, I realized that the work previously done to tackle the Naxalite problem, seems to be inappropriate, one-sided, idealized and seems less practical. Somewhere the implementation in practice is difficult and the possible realistic solution is brought up in this book. Ever since the Naxalite problem has arisen in India, it has been ignored since then that's why its expansion increased about 16 states of India, now Chhattisgarh state is its epicentre, This book is based on author's live experience as security force personnel as well as being a citizen of Chhattisgarh state.

The book having many contents, interview of many dignitaries, historic uprising of CPI (Maoist) in India, The book also containing with full description of Indian socio-economic, caste-community issues.

Q6. Why should we read this book?

Ans- The book is an only book which is written by the person who actually deals the Naxal problem in approx. 10 years, who have faced naxal incident during his student life and he has done PhD in the same topic i.e “Role of police administration in eradication of Naxalism (special reference of District-Sukma, Chhattisgarh)”

