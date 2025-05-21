BGMI Drops Latest Redeem Codes on 21st May 2025

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: KRAFTON India is excited to unveil a fresh set of exclusive redeem codes for BGMI players! This batch of redeem codes unlocks an exciting selection of premium skins, themed cosmetics, and rare in-game gear designed to take your BGMI Battle Royale experience to the next level. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting your journey, these rewards offer a unique opportunity to personalize and upgrade your action game play.

These redeem codes will be available until June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed exclusively via BGMI's official redemption page.

Redeem codes:

1. DCZBZC6F8HXE

2. DCZCZWBR9N3W

3. DCZDZTRH9E4S

4. DCZEZEQ5R64W

5. DCZFZMC3GKGQ

6. DCZGZHEGVFFP

7. DCZHZGH5QS8W

8. DCZIZR76RM6J

9. DCZJZBRJQV95

10. DCZKZN7QJXG7

11. DCZLZRNVGURH

12. DCZMZVWHPG8E

13. DDZBZAJCCC84

14. DDZCZ8GP4XXG

15. DDZDZ5QQK4U9

16. DDZEZ7XAPMJP

17. DDZFZ7WSGCHK

18. DDZGZVW5K7RQ

19. DDZHZVTSGPMB

20. DDZIZBUDJAJK

21. DDZJZW8JXT4W

22. DDZKZVF6BECW

23. DDZLZUCPGR5V

24. DDZMZEWHKKQP

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor