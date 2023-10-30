BGS Gleneagles Hospital's 'Pink Wave' Empowers Breast Cancer Awareness: 2000+ Join 'Pink Up the Pace' Run

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: BGS Gleneagles Hospital's 'Pink Wave': An Impressive 8-Year Journey of Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns culminated in the 'Pink Up the Pace 2023' run on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The event organized in collaboration with RunAddicts, Rotary Gnanakshi, Rotary District 3191, SJB College of Management Studies, and BGS GINS saw a staggering turn out of over 2000+ participants.

The "Pink Wave" initiative, was launched by BGS Gleneagles Hospital eight years ago, to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, commonly referred to as 'Pink October'. Pink Wave has been instrumental in raising awareness about breast cancer through a series of impactful activities like cyclothons and bike rides called Pink Ride; runs such as Pink Up the Pace; informative talks; and the creation of a support group called "Sakhi". Pink Wave has played a vital role in spreading awareness about breast cancer and providing support to those affected by it. It continues to make a significant difference in the fight against breast cancer considering the 2000+ members participating in Pink Up the Pace today.

Breast Cancer is an escalating concern for women, with one in every eight women at risk of developing invasive Breast Cancer during their lifetime. However, the power of early detection is pivotal, as it can increase survival rates by an astonishing 95%.

Pink Up the Pace today served as a powerful reminder that vigilance about potential health threats is crucial in safeguarding against lifestyle disorders and cancer. It aimed to inspire women, especially those aged 30 and above, to prioritize Breast Self-Examinations and annual Screenings and Tests as part of their regular healthcare routine. Early detection saves lives, and the run exemplified the commitment to proactive healthcare.

Dr Monika Pansari, HOD & Sr Consultant Surgical Oncologist (Breast & Gyne) at Gleneagles Hospitals Kengeri, Bengaluru, emphasized the significance of community action. "Pink Wave for eight years now has been instrumental in spreading awareness on breast cancer as it is not just an event; it's a movement. It reflects our collective determination to promote Breast Self-Examinations and annual Screenings and Tests," Dr. Pansari commented. "Through awareness, we empower women to take control of their health, potentially saving lives."

"An estimated 30% of breast cancer cases are attributed to modifiable risk factors, and it's essential to understand what you can do to reduce your breast cancer risk. Better behavioral choices include maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, avoiding harmful use of alcohol, breastfeeding, quitting tobacco use, and avoiding exposure to tobacco smoke, steering clear of prolonged use of hormones, and minimizing excessive exposure to radiation," Dr Pansari added. "If you think you have one or more of the above symptoms, seek medical care immediately. Although these could be caused by a non-cancerous mass, an exam is required for proper diagnosis."

Biju Nair, Cluster COO of Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru, echoed these sentiments. "The success Pink Wave's initiative - Pink Up the Pace 2023 underscores our unwavering commitment to combat breast cancer. We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelming community support. In 2022, we launched the 'Sakhi' group, a heartwarming initiative uniting breast cancer survivors with remarkable Sheroes. Together, today, we inspire, uplift, and empower survivors to embrace life to the fullest and serve as a powerful force for good," Mr Nair reiterated.

Supporting the initiative, Mohan Devegowda, Cofounder, RunAddicts Foundation added, "Having helped thousands of people get fit, healthy and achieve their goals with regular exercise, RunAddicts is proud to be part of Pink Wave's breast cancer awareness campaign. The common adage - health is wealth - is indeed so true, and health is the life goal everyone should aim for. We thank and congratulate Gleneagles Hospital for all the good work in this area. We hope the citizens make good use of this opportunity and benefit."

"We Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi club as part of disease prevention avenue of service, are happy to partner with Gleneagles hospital for creating awareness on breast cancer and bring changes in community. BGS hospital has taken a great initiative to conduct this event. We support "Pink Up the Pace 2023 - breast cancer awareness run," a Pink Wave initiative, said Ashwin Kumar SG, Immediate Past President of Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi club and District 3191 Member for Basic education and literacy committee.

Pink Up the Pace, the breast cancer awareness run commenced from Balakrishna Bayalu Rangamandira Stadium, Rajarajeshwarinagara, and culminated at the BGS Gleneagles Hospital Campus, Uttarahalli Road.

The event's triumph is attributed to a collaborative effort with Rajarajeshwari Nagar RunAddicts, Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi, Rotary District 3191, and SJB College of Management Studies.

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital at Kengeri, Bengaluru is one of Karnataka's most renowned multi-organ transplant and tertiary care multi-specialty hospital, with specialization in Gastroenterology, Cancer Care, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences and Cardiac Sciences. The NABH and NABL accredited hospital operates450 beds. A modern Cath Lab, 6 operation theatres and advanced imaging services (Trubeam STX and Tesla MRI) offer cutting edge emergency and critical care management, in accordance with internationally approved clinical protocol.

Over one and a half decades of clinical excellence has earned the hospital tie-ups with all major cashless health insurance players and is the preferred choice hospital of all major corporates in the neighborhood. The hospital also offers Video Consult services to its patients in India, Africa, and the SAARC nations.

BGS Gleneagles Hospital is a part of IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest healthcare providers. With its full spectrum of integrated services, dedicated people, reach and scale, and commitment to quality and safety, IHH aspires to be the world's most trusted healthcare services network, united by a single purpose: to touch lives and transform care.

