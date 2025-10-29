Bhai Jaita Ji Bike Ride - Commemorating 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Hind Ki Chadar Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: The Bhai Jaita Ji Bike Ride, organized by the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, marked a historic spiritual milestone, bringing together more than 200+ bikers from all walks of life and religion in an unforgettable tribute to national pride, courage, sacrifice, and Sikh legacy. Starting from Haldiram's, Moolchand Ring Road, South Delhi at 6:30 AM, the disciplined convoy proceeded after Ardaas, crossing the borders of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, riding through GT Karnal Road and Punjab Highway, and culminating with a spiritual welcome at Gurudwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Baghpat. The ride witnessed remarkable participation of youth from Delhi, Karnal, Chandigarh, Haryana, Khanna and Uttar Pradesh who came together in unity to honor the legacy of Bhai Jaita Ji, an embodiment of supreme loyalty and bravery.

This ride was not just a physical journeyit was a powerful national awakening and a movement of spiritual renaissance. It reignited patriotic spirit and inspired youth to become active contributors in nation-building, drawing strength from the extraordinary sacrifice of Bhai Jaita Ji who upheld the dignity of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. The message of this ride has now reached people across the country, spreading awareness about Sikh history, nationalism, courage, and the importance of standing for justice and religious freedom. Sangat from different states joined hands, symbolizing India's unity, diversity, and shared spiritual heritage.

Speaking at the event, WSCC Global Chairman S. Parmeet Singh Chadha said with deep emotion, "This ride is not just a tributeit is a call for national awakening. Bhai Jaita Ji teaches us what it truly means to sacrifice for righteousness. Today, our youth have shown that they are ready to take forward the Guru's message of unity, discipline, and nation-building. This spirit of courage and seva must be channeled into strengthening our nation and preserving our glorious heritage."

Participants included Harmeet Singh Arora, Rao Charan Singh, Deepinder Singh, Anand Bilkwal, Sanjay Kumar, Abdul Salam, Jasleen Kaur, Jagjeet Kaur, and Neha Singh, along with riders ranging from 18-year-old youth to 65+ senior members, reflecting true unity across ages and communities.

The bikers received a grand welcome at Gurdwara Hargobindsar Sahib on GT Karnal Road, where flowers were showered and Ardaas was performed. The final welcome at Baghpat was deeply emotional, with the local Sangat offering heartfelt prayers, langar, and blessings. Parmeet Singh Chadha made a heartfelt appeal to the community, urging everyone to contribute to the development of the historical Gurdwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Baghpat, calling it not only a spiritual duty but a national responsibility to preserve this sacred legacy for future generations.

This event has given youth a new direction to connect passion with spirituality and uniting all faiths for nation interest and interfaith harmony.

