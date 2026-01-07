Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Check Date, Price Band and GMP of Coal India's Arm BCCL

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal IPO Ltd will open for subscription on Friday, January 9, and close on January 13. This will be the first IPO listing of the New Year 2026, which will be set to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 16.

The price band of the Rs 1,071.11 crore IPO of Bharat Coking Coal shares is set between Rs 21 to Rs 23, with a lot size of 600 shares with a face value of 10. Interested investors can subscribe with a minimum amount of Rs 12,600 for a minimum of one lot. The tentative allotment date for BCCL shares will be on January 14 and the listing of an arm of Coal India on January 16.

Also Read | Truecaller Strengthens Direct Ad Sales with Appointment of Vikas Khanna.

The Rs 1,071.11 crore initial share sale is an offer for sale of 465,700,000 shares by promoter Coal India. Since there is no fresh issuance of shares, the company will not get any proceeds from the issue. The funds will go to the promoter selling shareholder.

BCCL set aside 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail institutional investors.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) IPO in the unlisted grey market premium is trading at Rs 12.25 on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The estimated listing price of shares is expected to be Rs 35.25, which is 53.26% above the maximum IPO band price of Rs 23.

On Monday, January 5, the GMP of BCCL IPO touched new heights, nearly 70% after the company announced its price band at Rs 21–Rs 23 per share for the Rs 1,071-crore IPO.

Note: GMP price is not the official and actual price of shares recommended by the stock exchanges or SEBI.