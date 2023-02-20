Bharat Dynamics receives export order worth USD 255 million

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) on Monday said it received an export order worth USD 255 million. It also said the order will be executed subject to government clearances.

The statement of the company was shared with the stock exchanges on Monday.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 905 apiece, which is a surge of 3.67 per cent over the previous close, on Monday morning. In five days, shares of the firms had surged 10.35 per cent. In a span of six months, the shares of the firm surged 14.14 per cent.

The state-owned aerospace and defence company on Thursday said that it entered into 10 deals with several foreign and Indian companies during Aero India, 2023.

According to information available on the company's website, BDL entered into MoU with UK company Thales on Tuesday to set up manufacturing facilities for laser-guided rocket and its major components in India. In addition, an agreement was signed by BDL with EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, UAE, to jointly produce an all-weather, day or night, long-range precision guided munition (LR-PGM) kits in India.

Last year in October, Bharat Dynamics and Dassault Aviation entered into a MoU for Integration of the Bharat Dynamics' Weapon Systems like Astra and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon on Rafale Aircraft for the Indian Armed Forces and future export market.

Further, Bharat Dynamics and IIT Ropar signed agreement to work together on research projects and technology development for missiles and underwater weapons, an official statement said on October 21.

BDL is a defence public sector undertaking, engaged in the production and supply of various missile systems to the Indian Armed Forces. It has graduated from being a missile manufacturer to a Weapon System Integrator and has emerged as a complete solution provider for the Indian Armed Forces.

( With inputs from ANI )

