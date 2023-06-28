Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad and Yuva Manthan join hands to take G20 to every village through Ekal Vidyalayas

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 28: The Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad and Yuvamanthan have come together to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming G20 into a Jan Bhagidari movement. This groundbreaking initiative aims to raise awareness of G20 among approximately 5,00,000 students in 20,000 villages across the country, all through the medium of Ekal Vidyalayas.

The partnership will empower Yuvamanthan to take message of G20 to every corner of the nation. Yuvamanthan is actively working towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connecting every youth in the country with the G20 movement by organising Model G20 Summits in educational institutions across the country. The MoU with Bharat Shiksha Parishad will foster mutual cooperation between the two entities while promoting G20 related awareness in the farthest villages.

The primary objective is to promote G20 through Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad's Ekal Abhiyan and reaching out to young students in the farthest corners of the country, therefore integrating the true essence of making G20 a people's movement as envisioned by the Prime Minister. Through the collaboration, the momentum towards building an educated, healthy, and prosperous India will also be accelerated.

Youth20 (Y20) India serves as the official youth engagement group of G20, where young individuals from all G20 member nations to engage in meaningful dialogues and consultations with one another.

Y20 has partnered with Yuvamanthan to enhance youth participation in G20 initiatives through Yuvamanthan Model G20 (YMG20) Summits in education institutions across the country. In this awareness campaign, students will also learn about the five Y20 themes while taking an Orientation e-module on G20.

Yuvamanthan has built a platform to create awareness among the youth about G20 and seek their perspectives and ideas on global issues and share them with policymakers through its YMG20 summits. These summits are being organized in over 10,000 educational institutions nationwide to foster greater involvement of young individuals in G20. In these summits, students act like leaders of the world and work together to create strategies for sustainability, peace and growth.

Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad has also commended the efforts undertaken by Yuvamanthan to connect students with G20, affirming that G20 will now penetrate every corner of the country through this unified campaign. Akhil Gupta, National President of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad said, "Yuvamanthan's initiatives will now reach students who are often left out in such activities, through Ekal Abhiyan we will ensure awareness and integration of village students in the global event".

Speaking on the occasion Nitin Agarwal, Director, Yuvamanthan said "We realised that every young student, irrespective of where they live should also know about India's G20 presidency and Ekal Vidyalayas are the best way to spread the message to the remotest parts of the country".

Adding to the statements made on the occasion, Sunil Gupta, National Joint General Secretary, Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad said "this partnership will also bridge the urban-rural divide and we will see participation from the young village students in G20 activities". In concluding remarks, Danish Kamal, Director, SafeInSchool.in said "India's G20 campaign is inclusive and therefore we must ensure that youngsters in villages and tribal areas are also aware and participating in the activities as their counterparts in the cities and our collaborations with Ekal Vidyalayas and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through their Eklayva Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are assuring just that".

