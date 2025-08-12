Bharata Bhava Foundation to Launch in Abu Dhabi: A New Chapter for Indian Art Abroad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: A landmark cultural initiative is unfolding in Abu Dhabi, where the Bharata Bhava Foundation is set to bring India's artistic soul to an international stage. Co-founded by Emirati patron of the arts Buti Al Suwaidi and Indian collector Anand Sharad Madia, the Foundation seeks to become a global platform for preserving and presenting India's deep visual traditions, across modern, classical, and tribal forms.

While the physical gallery is scheduled to open in 2026, the Foundation's website has already gone live, offering visitors worldwide a curated look into its purpose, artists, and philosophy. Through digital exhibitions, narratives, and visual storytelling, the site lays the groundwork for what will soon become a permanent cultural space in the UAE capital.

At the core of the Foundation lies the AM Brant Collection, which will initially feature masterworks from 30 of India's most renowned artists: a constellation of visionaries whose contributions have defined Indian modernism, revivalism, and regional expression. This carefully curated group includes legendary names such as M.F. Husain, F.N. Souza, S.H. Raza, Tyeb Mehta, and V.S. Gaitonde, alongside pioneers like Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Ganesh Pyne, Jehangir Sabavala, K.H. Ara, Jeram Patel, Satish Gujaral and others who shaped the Indian aesthetic from pre-independence to post-modernity.

What distinguishes the AM Brant Collection is not just its artistic significance, but its exceptional provenance. Many of these works have been acquired through personal relationships with artist families, close confidants, and respected collectors, ensuring not only authenticity but emotional continuity. These are not anonymous acquisitions; they are living legacies, preserved with reverence and responsibility. Each piece carries a story, often untold, that adds to its historical and cultural weight.

"Abu Dhabi is where traditions are given new life," says Buti Al Suwaidi. "It's the ideal setting for India's visual heritage to be celebrated with dignity and resonance."

The initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which positions culture and creativity at the heart of the emirate's development. The Bharata Bhava Foundation steps into this landscape not merely as an art institution, but as a civilizational bridge, where Indian art engages the world with quiet confidence and timeless depth.

"These are not just paintings," says Anand Sharad Madia. "They are inheritancesechoes of memory and movement. We're not archiving the past, we're letting it breathe again."

Planned programs include rotating exhibitions, artist residencies, fellowships, a digital museum, and a proposed Bharata Bhava Biennale. The Foundation's first major gift " The Sacred Twelve" has been donated by the Buti Al Suwaidi family of Sharjah and the Madia family of Ahmedabad, forming the seed of its permanent collection.

As India approaches Independence Day week, the Bharata Bhava Foundation offers a deeper kind of tribute: one that honours not just independence, but cultural self-expression. In choosing to bring India's artistic legacy to a global stage, it reaffirms that freedom is not only won through struggle, but sustained through storytelling. Not with noise, but with care. Not in haste, but with dignity.

"The wait is almost over. Soon, www.bharatabhava.com will open its doors to a world where India's art, heritage, and stories breathe again."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor