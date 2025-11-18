Bhartiya Aviation Services Recruitment for Airport Job: 7150 Jobs Up for Grabs

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18:The Bhartiya Aviation Services Recruitment 2025 has landed, and it is not tiptoeing into the room. With 7150 vacancies, this is one of the largest aviation-support hiring drives in recent memory. The demand for front-end airport workers has exploded as India's airports expand, and this recruitment push reflects that urgency.

The focus keyword, Bhartiya Aviation Services Recruitment 2025, sits right at the heart of that shift. This isn't a "maybe someday" announcement. It is very real, very large, and very accessible, especially for 10th and 12th pass candidates looking to break into the aviation service industry.

What Bhartiya Aviation Services Recruitment 2025 Offers

Two Roles. Thousands of Seats.

This hiring cycle revolves around two major job categories:

* Customer Service Agent (CSA): 5168 posts

* Loader & Housekeeping: 1982 posts

That adds up to 7150 opportunities, enough to fill a small stadium. For many aspiring candidates, especially those from smaller towns, this is a rare chance to enter a sector that typically feels out of reach.

Eligibility Snapshot

Educational Qualification

The requirement is refreshingly simple:

A candidate must have passed 10th or 12th from any recognized board.

That's it. No fancy degrees. No endless certificate hunting. If you have your school education done, you're in the game.

Age Limits

Customer Service Agent:

* Minimum: 18 years

* Maximum: 27 years

Loader & Housekeeping:

* Minimum: 18 years

* Maximum: 30 years

The upper age window is slightly broader for Loader and Housekeeping roles, giving more candidates a fair shot.

Selection and Exam Pattern

How You Get In

The recruitment process is clean and straightforward:

1. Written Examination

2. Interview

Exam Details

* MCQ format

* 90-minute exam

* Negative marking: 0.25 per wrong answer

* No normalization

No normalization is a bold move. In plain language, your score is your score. No curve. No statistical gymnastics. If you walk into the exam hall, give your best, and outsmart the clock, you earn your place fair and square.

Salary Breakdown

Let's talk numbers, because money decides whether a job is worth the hustle.

Customer Service Agent (CSA):

₹14,000 to ₹28,000 per month

Loader & Housekeeping:

₹12,000 to ₹18,000 per month

Final pay will be locked in during the interview. A smart candidate walks in prepared, knowing the market rate and confident enough to negotiate.

In a growing aviation economy like India's, these salaries are competitive entry points. And when airports keep increasing passenger load, job stability becomes more than a buzzword.

How to Apply

This part is simple, but skip one step and you'll probably spend half a day calling the helpline numbers. So follow it cleanly.

1. Visit bhartiyaaviation.in

2. Click Apply Now

3. Register with your mobile number

4. Log in with your credentials

5. Fill your profile, name, email, phone number, documents

6. Choose your exam centre

7. Submit and pay the fee

8. Print your form

India's Aviation Hiring Wave

India's airports are expanding at a speed that would make Tony Stark raise an eyebrow. With more terminals and rising passenger traffic, the need for trained service staff has shot up.

The Bhartiya Aviation Services Recruitment 2025 is part of that bigger shift. It also opens doors for candidates from underrepresented regions. For many 10th and 12th pass youth, aviation used to feel like a luxury-space job. Now, it feels reachable.

This recruitment drive creates entry points for thousands who want stable incomes and structured growth in a sector that rarely sleeps.

* Helpline Numbers:

8447-58-8447

8447-79-8447

