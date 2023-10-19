BIBO Health Offers Hope for Millions Battling Breathing Troubles in India

New Delhi (India), October 19: In a country where over 200 million people grapple with frequent breathing difficulties, the traditional Indian system of medicine, Ayurveda, is being looked at as a ray of hope. Among the pioneers in this endeavour is Bibo Health, a company that is gaining recognition in the market for its groundbreaking Ayurvedic formulations. With over 400,000 satisfied customers in the past three years, Bibo has carved a niche for itself by introducing unique, natural solutions to respiratory problems. The brand name itself is an acronym for ‘Breathe in, breathe out’ and truly represents respiratory wellness.

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of holistic medicine, has been gaining prominence for its natural and sustainable approach to healthcare. BIBO Health has harnessed the power of Ayurveda to create formulations that are pathbreaking not only in India but also on a global scale. One of their remarkable achievements are in treating chronic respiratory conditions, which has been documented and published in prestigious journals such as the International Ayurvedic Medical Journal (IAMJ).

One of the star products of BIBO is their Saline Nasal Spray enriched with Tulsi (holy basil) and Xylitol. This innovation has been recognized for its potent anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Tulsi, a revered herb in Ayurveda, has been proven to offer a natural and effective means of combating respiratory issues. The company’s commitment to holistic well-being is evident in its unrelenting stance against the excessive use of allopathic medicines for respiratory problems. Frequent and indiscriminate use of allopathic medications can lead to adverse health effects and is not conducive to self-medication.

BIBO Health’s Ayurvedic solutions are rooted in the principles of traditional medicine and seek to provide safer alternatives to those suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

BIBO Health has also made a significant impact on the scientific and medical community. Their research papers, featured in reputable journals detail the development and efficacy of their Ayurvedic formulations. These publications not only highlight the potential benefits of herbs, but also provide insights into the future of Ayurvedic healthcare. One of the recent milestones achieved by BIBO Health is the rollout of their product-patent pending formulation for Saline Nasal Spray with Tulsi and Xylitol. This innovation promises to further elevate the company’s contribution to the field of respiratory health and offers hope to millions of individuals in India and around the world who struggle with breathing issues.

In a world that is increasingly seeking natural and holistic solutions to health problems, BIBO Health aims to provide Ayurvedic answers to respiratory troubles that have long plagued a significant portion of the Indian population. With a track record of success their products and research results are proof of the immense potential of Ayurveda in addressing the pressing health concerns of our time.

Note: The prevalence of chronic respiratory illnesses in India is comparatively higher. COPD itself affects 5.5% of the overall population which makes about 7 Cr (70 million) people. Moreover, sinusitis and frequent common cold is pervasive too. Every 1 in 5 individuals in urban India has either Sinusitis, Asthma, or COPD.

