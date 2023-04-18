Big Bang Boom Solutions sets up Naval Research and Development Center

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (/NewsVoir): India's fastest-growing startup in the defence sector, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), today inaugurated the Naval Research and Development Center (NRDC) in Chennai. Set up within their sprawling new BBBs office premises, the NRDC is expected to play a pivotal role in research and development and its operations will auger well for the defence sector in the country. NRDC is expected to carry out varied projects including Passive Naval Deterrence, Electronic Warfare Systems, AI and Sensor enabled Fire detection and Suppression, High Expansion Foaming Systems, Oil spill containment and other.

The ribbon cutting ceremony of the NRDC and new premises was done by Admiral Karambir Singh in the distinguished presence of Rear Admiral Sourirajullu Ramsagar and Commodore (Dr) Arun Pratap Golaya along with Dr Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Director & CTO and other senior members of BBBS.

Talking about the NRDC and new facility Dr Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Director & CTO of BBBS, said, "We are honored to be chosen by the Navy to partner them in Naval Research and Development Center. We are confident of bringing our experience in defence and research to add value to the Navy. The cutting-edge new age facility and infrastructure will also help in strengthening the value BBBS brings to the armed forces in the country."

The government has declared the defence sector as one of the core investment areas under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat. BBBS' contribution to the sector includes, Anti Drone Defence System, See through Armor Concept and a slew of other offerings, which has also led it to be accorded the prestigious SKOCH award previously.

Big Bang Boom Solutions was started in 2018 by Dr Shivaraman Ramaswamy and Praveen Dwarakanath, both serial entrepreneurs with excellent track records. The company managed to win two prestigious iDEX grants from the Defence Innovation Orgzation, Department of Defence Production; and is on track to deliver cutting-edge technology systems to the Indian Armed Forces. They also have other products which they have developed in-house and were displayed at the Defence Expo, Aero India and iDex at Abu Dhabi. They have been awarded multiple awards by Skoch, and recognized as one of the top 10 defence startups in India. They have been granted incubation facilities with T-Hub in Hyderabad and Forge in Coimbatore.

