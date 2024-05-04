Big Bang Mediaverse and Pangea Entertainment Productions Announce Co-Production Partnership

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Big Bang Mediaverse (Mumbai, India) and Pangea Entertainment Productions (Venice, Ca.) announce a partnership to create and produce innovative multi-platform content aimed at younger and connected audiences, globally and in India. The first program in co-development is a multi-platform reality competition combining celebrities, creators and video games.

The upcoming content series will feature a mix of celebrity content and video game competition in a reality challenge format that will not only excite audiences who love to play video games but is also primed for a wide audience that might be new to gaming. The entire program and its ancillary business and products, target a multi-generational fascination with celebrities combined with a fast-growing streaming and gaming market.

"We're very excited to partner with Big Bang and bring unique Pangea Entertainment Productions IP to life outside the United States. PEP's library of IP on the bleeding edge of storytelling, technology and entertainment, is a perfect match for Big Bang's experience producing youth-centric content for the Indian market," Julia Zarro, co-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said.

Madhu Mantena, founder, Big Bang Mediaverse, said, "We are at the cusp of redefining the very essence of entertainment and engagement in the digital age. Our partnership with Pangea Entertainment Productions, led by the visionary David Falk and Jon Miller, represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and boundless creative energy. Together we aspire to build entertainment IPs which are so immersive and interactive that they captivate hearts & minds across generations globally."

"This partnership between Pangea Entertainment Productions and Big Bang further advances the PEP mission of bringing people together using technology and video games in entertaining and engaging ways. This is just the beginning of what we know will be a long relationship producing innovative multi-platform content," Nir Ben-Lavi, co-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said.

