Big Eyes Coin: Can new Memecoin Challenge Solana and Flow for the New Must-have NFT Token

Since NFTs became a popular commodity on the cryptocurrency market, coins with active NFT marketplaces have been hot prospects for most crypto users.

However, new tokens are launching and replacing the traditional NFT concept with juicier protocols. Such is case.

As the coin prepares for its launch, the new meme coin is backed by several analyses to challenge and even upset existing top tokens, Solana (SOL) and Flow (FLOW). Read on to discover Big Eyes Coin's key attributes and how they set it on stage to overthrow the top tokens.

Solana-Struggling but Not Dead

Solana (SOL) was one of the best tokens when it launched. Unlike popular networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the project ensured it met the critical challenges blockchains generally face.

Solana is famous for its hybrid protocol, a combination of a proof of stake and a proof of history. The protocol comprises the benefits associated with both transacting parties. Among these benefits is that the platform will be significantly faster than others. This will help resolve the scalability problem that ravages heavily patronized blockchain systems.

Solana (SOL) introduced the NFT marketplace in 2021 following the increased popularity in the crypto space. Since its launch, users have flooded that platform to trade the novel Solana NFTs. Solana (SOL) is also an active presence in the NFT trade sector, where its rich protocols contribute to the wholesome experience users get from trading NFTs on the Solana platform.

The user influx caused a terrible crash in 2022, resulting in a momentary loss of access to the Solana network. The developers dismissed the report, stating no user data was compromised. They will be looking into upgrading the platform even more, to keep being a favourite among users.

The Unique Flow (FLOW)

Flow is a token designed to be a base for critical decentralized applications and tools for users on the network. The platform features a user and developer-friendly nature that promotes the easy addition of software to the code and access to the resultant application.

Flow is unique because it is a layer-one blockchain model aiming to serve billions of users simultaneously. The network seeks to do this by constantly sharding. Sharding is blockchain fragmentation so that individual segments can simultaneously hold an optimal number of users. The most crucial disadvantage is that the network could become more vulnerable to attacks when it operates through shards than when it stays whole.

Flow runs on a typical proof of stake protocol that employs a unique proof of confidential knowledge, which users will present to gain rewards. The FLOW token helps stake the platform; this is how the validators earn rewards from their coin.

Big Eyes Coin-Presenting NFTs and so much more

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin project that seeks to centre its protocol around an NFT marketplace. The developers plan to launch their NFT platform within the top ranks on the crypto platform.

The NFT marketplace, Sushi Crew, is scheduled to launch in a few weeks to support the platform. The developers have stocked some NFTs that will be distributed to the members as soon as the platform launches.

Sushi Crew will function like many other marketplaces, enabling users to create and manage their NFT tokens using their profiles. The exceptional part of Sushi Crew is that the transactions will be charge-free, as the developers aim to avoid the high gas fees Ethereum charges.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is concerned about the conservation of ocean life species, particularly fish species. The developers have scheduled donations for charities involved in maintaining the ecosystem. The grants will come from a Big Eyes Coin wallet holding about 5 per cent of the initial supply.

The developers have the vision to make the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform a competitive project in the cryptocurrency market. Join the presale today to be a part of this project.

