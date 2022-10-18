Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO receiving Award. BigBloc Construction Ltd conferred with Top Challengers Award at the 20th Construction World Global Awards 2022

October 18, 2022: BigBloc Construction Limited, one of India’s leading player in the manufacturing of green and non-toxic building materials including Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks, Bricks and Panels was honoured with ‘Top Challengers Award 2022’ at the 20th Construction World Global Awards (CWGA) 2022.

BigBloc Construction Ltd received the honour for its valuable contribution in the construction and infrastructure industry. Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Ltd received the award at the function held on 14 October at ITC Grand Central in Mumbai. Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation was the Guest of Honour at the event.

The Top Challengers award is presented to companies who have grown their business despite recent headwinds and able to keep their financial health within defined debt limits and grew their top-line and profitability. CWGA 2022 – hosted by Construction World and FIRST Construction Council recognised India’s top companies and leaders in the construction sector.

Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director, Bigbloc Construction Ltd said “It is indeed an honour to be in the list with prestigious companies. It is a testimony of our business model, strategies, strength, and vision of the management. We are now further motivated towards continuing our efforts for quality excellence and commitment.”

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is the largest player in the Western India and only listed company in the AAC Block Space. Green and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks are economical, light weight, thermal insulation, sound proof, and fire resistance with superior build quality and saves energy, eco-friendly and economical too compared to the traditional bricks. It is the only company in this segment which generates carbon credits.

Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Ltd, said, “Company has a commitment towards producing green building products and solutions and an ultimate aim of helping the Construction and Infrastructure Industry to build green and sustainable habitats has been the vision behind the company. With the vision of Conserve Soil – NXTBLOC which is a green product for the industry was launched by the company.”

BigBloc is the second largest manufacturer of AAC Blocks in India and largest in Western India. It is the only company in this segment which generates carbon credit. AAC blocks are a high quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented build ability.

Company’s manufacturing plants are located in Umargaon and Kapadvanj in Gujarat and cater to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with combined capacity of 5.75 lakh cubic meter per annum. Company client includes Lodha, Adani Realty, India Bulls Real Estate, Raheja, PSP Projects, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Lifespaces, Kanakia Group, Sunteck among others.

Company is setting up two Greenfield projects at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Wada, Palghar (Maharasthra) with a combined capacity of 8 lakh cbm per annum. The projects will quality for 60% subsidy from the state government. Post completion of the expansion, company’s total capacity will increase to 13.75 lakh cubic meter which will make it the largest player in India. From this expansion, company shall generate 2.5-3 lakh tons of carbon credit every year.

Company has entered in to a joint venture with SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd (SIAM Group) to setup 3 lakh cubic meters per annum facility near Ahmedabad to manufacture AAC blocks and panels with an investment of around Rs. 60 crore. The project is expected to commence from Q1FY24. SCG is one of the largest cement and building material company in South East Asia and will hold 48% in the joint venture with 52% being held by Bigbloc Construction Limited.

For FY22, Company reported Net Profit of Rs. 16 crore with EBITDA of Rs. 27.7 crore, Total Income of Rs. 175.8 crore. Last 3 years Net Profit CAGR at 138% and Sales CAGR at 21%. Promoter Group holding in the company as on March 22 stands at 72%. Listed on BSE and NSE, company’s market capitalisation stands at over Rs. 750 crore.

