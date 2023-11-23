Bigg Boss 17: A Mesmerizing Journey Unfolds as the Show Completes 38 Days

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 23: The sensational journey of Bigg Boss 17 commenced on October 15th, and as the show completes a thrilling 38 days, it has proven to be an unforgettable rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and unexpected twists. The diverse and dynamic lineup of contestants has kept audiences hooked, making this season one for the books.

Here's a glimpse into the action-packed journey of the first 38 days of Bigg Boss 17:

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain:

Television icon Ankita Lokhande, famed for her roles in "Pavitra Rishta" and "Manikarnika," entered the house with husband Vicky Jain. Their journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, creating waves of excitement among viewers.

Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar:

Actress Isha Malviya, known for her role in "Udaariyaan," entered with former beau Abhishek Kumar, creating sparks and controversies within the house.

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma:

Actor Neil Bhatt, known for winning a dance reality show and his role in "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," entered with his real-life partner, Aishwarya Sharma. The couple's chemistry has been a highlight, providing moments of both romance and tension.

Munawar Faruqui:

Renowned comedian Munawar Faruqui, making his reality show debut, has brought his unique wit and humor to the forefront, adding a light-hearted touch to the house.

Mannara Chopra:

Versatile actress Mannara Chopra, with a diverse portfolio in multiple film industries, has added glamour and style to the Bigg Boss house. Her interactions have kept viewers engaged and entertained.

Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider):

Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, has injected humor and charisma into the house, creating a positive atmosphere.

Sana Raees Khan:

High-profile criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan entered the Bigg Boss house with her feisty personality, sparking discussions and adding an element of intensity to the show.

Arun Mashettey:

Popular gamer Arun Srikanth Mashettey has brought a digital touch to the house, showcasing his gaming skills and entertaining the audience with his content creation.

Sunny Arya (Tehelka Bhai):

Prankster Sunny Arya, widely recognized as Tehelka Bhai, has been spreading laughter with his humorous pranks, showcasing his observational humor and entertaining the housemates.

Khanzaadi:

Rapper and singer Khanzaadi, known for her impressive skills on "Hustle 2.0," has brought her unique talent and free-spirited personality to the Bigg Boss 17 stage.

As the captivating saga of Bigg Boss 17 unfolds, viewers can anticipate an abundance of surprises, challenges, and moments that will leave them eagerly anticipating each forthcoming episode. The authority to influence the trajectory of the game lies firmly in the hands of the audience, who possess the ability to actively engage by casting their votes in support of their cherished contestants.

