Billionaire Druckenmiller invests in Adani Energy's $1 billion QIP that oversubscribed 6 times

New Delhi, Aug 1 As the Adani Energy Solutions' $1-billion qualified institutional placement (QIP) was oversubscribed six times, garnering a demand of more than Rs 50,000 crore, billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's family office-led investment firms have made their maiden bet on the Adani Group's power transmission business.

The billionaire’s firms seek shares of Adani Energy Solutions in the institutional sale, according to sources.

QIP is an instrument used by listed companies to raise funds from several large institutions.

According to sources, Duquesne Family Office and two other US-based long-only funds, Driehaus Capital Management and Jennison Associates, invested in the QIP of Adani Energy Solutions.

The $1 billion QIP issue saw over 120 investors seek shares in the company which is into power transmission, distribution, and smart metering business.

These high-profile investors are known for investing only in firms with high governance and are known for staying invested for decades.

Adani Energy’s shares surged over 15 per cent in intraday trading on Thursday before closing 11.24 per cent higher.

The Adani Group has a history of introducing several long-only investors in the market, bringing top investors including GQG Partners, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and International Holding Company (IHC).

"These existing investors of the Adani Group also participated in the QIP," a source said.

Other top global investors in the QIP are Blackrock, Jupiter Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management and Eastspring. Also, domestic mutual funds like SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund and LIC, among others, also participated in the QIP.

Adani Energy Solutions posted 73 per cent net profit growth in Q1, revenue surged 43 per cent as Adani Energy Solutions reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as operational revenue surged 47 per cent to Rs 5,379 crore (year-on-year) while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 315 crore, up an impressive 73 per cent.

Operational EBITDA was at Rs 1,628 crore, up 29.7 per cent YoY, said the Adani Group company.

