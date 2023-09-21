Binomo Awarded the Most Reliable Trading Platform of 2023

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 21: In 2023 Binomo was honored with two prestigious international awards at the WORLD BUSINESS OUTLOOK AWARDS and International Business Magazine Awards for "Best Trading Platform, Global 2023" and "Most Trusted Platform, Global 2023".

"In today's world, with up to 3,000 successful cyber attacks per day, digital security must be given as much attention as physical security. Therefore, it is very important for us to provide our services at the highest level. Binomo is proud of its new awards and is committed to continuing developing and improving to meet the needs and expectations of its customers," commented Binomo's Chief Security Officer on receiving the awards.

These awards are an achievement in the world of financial services. They emphasize excellence in the areas of customer service and security. Binomo is constantly striving for development, and these awards confirm the company's position.

"Best Trading Platform, Global 2023" recognizes Binomo as the most user-friendly and easiest trading platform to learn. The platform is constantly introducing new technologies, developing training materials, and expanding its functionality to help users achieve their financial goals and enjoy themselves.

"Most Trusted Platform, Global 2023" recognizes Binomo as the trading platform with the highest user trust rating. The platform provides transparent trading conditions, as well as strict compliance with safety regulations and standards. Safety and reliability have always been a priority for Binomo.

Moreover, Binomo uses many different tools to ensure security on the platform:

1. A document verification service, for secure deposits and withdrawals of funds;

2. A password validation system that helps the user create a strong password;

3. Two-factor authentication (2FA) that prevents scammers from gaining access to the trader's personal account, even if their login and password are compromised;

4. The PCI DSS payment security protocol, which eliminates the leakage of customer card data, even if hackers break into the platform.

