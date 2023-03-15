BIS granted 1,097 licences to domestic toy makers: Minister

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) has granted 1,097 licences to domestic toy manufacturing units so far out of which 1,061 licences (96.7 per cent) have been granted to MSMEs.

The minister said BIS has given concessions in marking fees to micro units, startups and women entrepreneurs.

There are neither any licences in operation for any of the above products nor any application pending with BIS as on date.

BIS has taken several steps to facilitate domestic manufacturers especially MSMEs.

Under the BIS Product Certification scheme i.e. Scheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, licence is granted only to manufacturing units to use the Standard Mark (ISI mark) on the product as per the relevant Indian Standards. BIS does not grant licences to retailers.

